Indonesia has become a new member of BRICS

The Brazilian government announced on Monday that Indonesia is officially joining BRICS as a full member. This is reported by Reuters, as reported by UNN.

Brazil, which will chair the bloc in 2025, stated that the member countries approved Indonesia's accession by consensus as part of the expansion initially approved at the 2023 bloc summit in Johannesburg.

The South American country noted that Indonesia's application received the "green light" from the 2023 bloc, but the Asian country requested to join it after the presidential election that took place last year. President Prabowo Subianto took office in October.

"Indonesia, together with the other members of the group, supports the reform of global governance institutions and makes a positive contribution to deepening cooperation in the Global South," the Brazilian government's statement said.

The BRICS group also includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Recall

In October last year, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the start of the process of the country's accession to BRICS. The new President Prabowo Subianto seeks to strengthen the country's role in international relations.