Indonesia has become a new member of BRICS

Indonesia has become a new member of BRICS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36827 views

The Government of Brazil has announced the official accession of Indonesia to BRICS as a full member. The decision was made on the basis of consensus after the presidential elections in Indonesia.

The Brazilian government announced on Monday that Indonesia is officially joining BRICS as a full member. This is reported by Reuters, as reported by UNN.

Brazil, which will chair the bloc in 2025, stated that the member countries approved Indonesia's accession by consensus as part of the expansion initially approved at the 2023 bloc summit in Johannesburg.

The South American country noted that Indonesia's application received the "green light" from the 2023 bloc, but the Asian country requested to join it after the presidential election that took place last year. President Prabowo Subianto took office in October.

"Indonesia, together with the other members of the group, supports the reform of global governance institutions and makes a positive contribution to deepening cooperation in the Global South," the Brazilian government's statement said.

The BRICS group also includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Recall

In October last year, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the start of the process of the country's accession to BRICS. The new President Prabowo Subianto seeks to strengthen the country's role in international relations.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
indonesiaIndonesia
brazilBrazil
indiaIndia
efiopiiaEthiopia
south-africaSouth Africa
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
chinaChina
egyptEgypt
iranIran

