Pope Francis has died

Kyiv • UNN

 3778 views

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence at the Santa Marta house in the Vatican.

Pope Francis has died

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican announced, AFP and Vatican News report, UNN transmits.

Details

"Pope Francis has died," AFP reported, citing the Vatican.

"Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence in the Vatican's House of Santa Marta," Vatican News reported, a news service provided by the Dicastery for Communication of the Holy See.

According to Vatican News, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Chamberlain of the Holy Roman Church, announced the death of Pope Francis with sorrow.

Dear brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. Today, at 7:35 AM, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the House of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the benefit of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we entrust the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God

- said Kevin Farrell.

Background

Francis (born December 17, 1936) is the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church since March 13, 2013). He was a cardinal, Primate of Argentina (2001-2013), Archbishop of Buenos Aires (1998-2013). He received the title of cardinal from Pope John Paul II (2001). He was elected Pope at the 2013 conclave. The first Jesuit pontiff. He took the name in honor of Francis of Assisi. In the world - Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Spanish: Jorge Mario Bergoglio).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Pope Francis
