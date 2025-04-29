Two teenagers fell from the 16th floor in Lviv: what is known

In Lviv, two minors fell from the balcony of a stairwell located on the 16th floor of a residential building, police are investigating the circumstances, reports UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Lviv region.

Details

The incident occurred on Knyaginya Olga Street in Lviv.

Law enforcement officers at 18.20 received a message from doctors about two people who died from injuries sustained as a result of falling from a height.

It was preliminarily established that the boy and girl died as a result of falling from the balcony of a stairwell located on the 16th floor of a residential building - the report says.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the identities of the deceased and the circumstances of the incident. It is currently known that the boy and girl are minors.

The issue of opening criminal proceedings under paragraph 1 of part 2 of article 115 (Premeditated murder of two persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "suicide" is also being decided.

