In Ternopil, the minor son of former deputy Volodymyr Bobko committed suicide

The media reported that Arsen, the son of Volodymyr Bobko, a former deputy from the All-Ukrainian Union "Svoboda", hanged himself in Ternopil. The police confirmed the fact of the teenager's suicide, but did not provide any details, reports UNN.

It is reported that during the full-scale invasion, the former deputy of the Ternopil District Council from the "Svoboda" party, the spokesman of the former chairman of the Ternopil Regional Council, who is accused of corruption - Mykhailo Golovko, Volodymyr Bobko, together with his wife and minor son Arsen, left for Canada.

It is unknown how the man liable for military service managed to leave the country. Bobko submitted his resignation as a deputy from abroad.

However, after some time, 17-year-old Arsen Bobko returned to Ternopil, as he wanted to reunite with his girlfriend. The young man was found hanged the other day.

The police in the Ternopil region confirmed the fact of the suicide, but refused to disclose any details.

The young man's suicide by hanging occurred last week. We do not provide any details on this incident - the police said.

The question of whether the father will come to bury his son remains open.

