Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters
10:56 AM • 1928 views

Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters

Exclusive
05:58 AM • 53753 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 53353 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 56689 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 84553 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136334 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 109316 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 77173 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 160293 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 69320 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

In Ternopil, the minor son of former deputy Volodymyr Bobko committed suicide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3430 views

In Ternopil, the 17-year-old son of former deputy Volodymyr Bobko, Arsen, committed suicide. The boy returned from Canada to Ukraine to be with his girlfriend.

In Ternopil, the minor son of former deputy Volodymyr Bobko committed suicide

The media reported that Arsen, the son of Volodymyr Bobko, a former deputy from the All-Ukrainian Union "Svoboda", hanged himself in Ternopil. The police confirmed the fact of the teenager's suicide, but did not provide any details, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that during the full-scale invasion, the former deputy of the Ternopil District Council from the "Svoboda" party, the spokesman of the former chairman of the Ternopil Regional Council, who is accused of corruption - Mykhailo Golovko, Volodymyr Bobko, together with his wife and minor son Arsen, left for Canada.

It is unknown how the man liable for military service managed to leave the country. Bobko submitted his resignation as a deputy from abroad.

However, after some time, 17-year-old Arsen Bobko returned to Ternopil, as he wanted to reunite with his girlfriend. The young man was found hanged the other day.

The police in the Ternopil region confirmed the fact of the suicide, but refused to disclose any details.

The young man's suicide by hanging occurred last week. We do not provide any details on this incident

- the police said.

The question of whether the father will come to bury his son remains open.

Let us remind you

In the Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center committed suicide by shooting himself with a machine gun. The police have opened criminal proceedings and are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

Could have committed suicide: a 13-year-old teenager from Ukraine was found dead in Spain27.03.25, 16:57 • 21905 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

