Skulls and bones in a garbage dump in Kyiv's Podil district turned out to be archaeological artifacts - police

The skulls and bones found in a garbage can in Podil near the capital's lyceum in black bags are not of criminal origin. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police in Telegram.

Details

As the operatives found out, the human remains found in the garbage container turned out to be archaeological artifacts.

The territory where the remains were found belongs to the Podil Archaeological Expedition of the Institute of Archeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. A representative of the institute informed the police that these remains were collected by archaeologists during the 19th-20th centuries on the territory of Podil and stored in the institute – the message says.

The finds have already lost their scientific value, and their reburial is planned soon. The police are working with the institute's management regarding the further proper storage of artifacts.

Let us remind you

A garbage dump full of skulls and bones was discovered in Kyiv on April 29. This became known from a video shared on social networks. A creepy find was discovered near one of Kyiv's lyceums.