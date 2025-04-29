$41.740.01
The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future
07:23 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 9462 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 10665 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 21183 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 52678 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 55703 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 41820 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 34617 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 47700 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 38423 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3102 views

The Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the lobbying of interests of the pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa", presenting it as scientific research. The event, which was supposed to improve the availability of medicines, was reduced to criticism of pharmacies.

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

The National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine tried to explain that the scandalous "national consultation" on the operation of pharmacies was only part of scientific research. However, the facts show that behind the guise of science, they hid the usual lobbying of the interests of one large drug manufacturer, UNN writes.

Details

Last week, Kyiv hosted the "National Consultation on Ensuring the Quality and Availability of Medicines for Patients" on ensuring the quality and availability of medicines for patients. Responsibility for organizing this event for a long time did not take any of the participants, but later it was divided by scientific institutions that have nothing to do with the pharmaceutical market - the Scientific Research Institute of Intellectual Property of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the Scientific Research Institute for the Study of Crime Problems named after Academician V.V. Stashys of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

In response to a request from UNN, the National Academy of Legal Sciences (NALS) assured that the so-called "national consultation", which actually amounted to an attack on the pharmacy business, was conducted within the framework of the "implementation of scientific topics" of the Institute of Intellectual Property and the Institute for the Study of Crime Problems, and accordingly is covered by the functional responsibilities of Prof. Hutorova N.O. and Assoc. Prof. Kashyntseva O.Yu. as heads of scientific topics.

For managing scientific topics and conducting scientific research, these scientists, as employees of the relevant research institutes, receive salaries

- the NALS response says.

At first glance, everything looks perfect: state science, state funding, scientific activity. But it is worth digging deeper - and the picture changes.

He who pays the piper calls the tune.

Despite the fact that the Academy assures about the independence of the consultation and the absence of customers, according to UNN sources, this event was financed - including the payment for the speeches of scientists - by the pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa". In fact, thanks for the "scientific" support of the position of drug manufacturers should be addressed to private business. Additional confirmation of this was the post of the company "Darnitsa", in which they openly reported on their participation in the formation of changes in the pharmacy market.

If anyone still doubts the commissioned nature of the event, it is worth only looking at what the discussion during the "National Consultation on Ensuring the Quality and Availability of Medicines for Patients" came down to. The discussion focused not on the problems of drug accessibility for patients, but on "bad pharmacies" that need to be regulated and "restricted". At the same time, drug manufacturers remained beyond criticism.

The Academy, of course, disowned this scenario and stated that their institutions "do not conduct any events on demand".

The formal response of the National Academy of Legal Sciences resembles an attempt to cover up an obvious conflict of interest with scientific rhetoric. However, the facts remain facts: the event turned into a complete justification of the need to destroy pharmacies under the guise of fighting for the rights of patients. The main "experts" on this topic were not pharmacists or pharmacists, but specialists in criminal law and intellectual property. And at least it is surprising that specialized pharmacy associations or representatives of public patient organizations were not invited to the consultation.

Why the Academy risked losing its reputation as an objective expert environment and turning into another tool for promoting the corporate interests of manufacturers is an open question. But while scientists pretend that everything was done according to the rules, the pharmaceutical market risks receiving another "reform" aimed at preserving the profits of one giant.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealthPublications
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
