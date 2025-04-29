TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Servicemen of territorial recruitment centers and social support without combat experience and without health restrictions will be sent to fighting units. Wounded soldiers unfit for service in combat units will be appointed to their positions. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this decision on Tuesday in social networks, UNN writes.

Details

"In accordance with the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an inspection is being carried out regarding the staffing of TCR with personnel with combat experience," the General Staff reported.

Thus, servicemen of territorial recruitment centers and social support without combat experience and relevant health restrictions will be sent to serve in units performing tasks in combat areas. Persons who have been wounded, concussed and, according to their state of health, cannot perform duties in combat units will be appointed to their positions. - stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The overall coordination of this process, as reported, is carried out by one of the deputy chiefs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"These measures are aimed at improving the quality of work of the TCR and ensuring compliance with the principles of social justice, which will contribute to strengthening brotherhood, morale, and mutual respect in military collectives," the General Staff explained.

It is reported that in the period from 2022 to 2025, all heads of territorial recruitment centers and social support were replaced (rotated). "Currently, almost 70% of TCR servicemen already have combat experience," the statement said.

"Defenders who were wounded (concussed) during combat operations today make up about half of the total personnel of the TCR," the General Staff added.

They also added that 20% of the personnel of territorial recruitment centers and social support are civilians, i.e. employees of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And they indicated that in recent years a number of significant changes have been made in the work of the TCR: the number of social work positions has been increased, the system of moral and psychological support has been reformed, the system of accounting for conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists has been improved, a legal service has been introduced, etc.

"Measures to improve the work of the TCR are ongoing," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

