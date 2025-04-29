Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

The price of electricity for the population will remain unchanged - currently until the end of October, this decision was made by the government, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced in Telegram following the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, UNN writes.

The government is extending the PSO for electricity until the end of October 2025. This means that citizens will continue to pay for electricity at a fixed tariff of UAH 4.32 per kWh - Shmyhal wrote.

Housing subsidies will also be automatically recalculated for almost 3 million families.

Almost 3 million families receive housing benefits and subsidies. From May 1, due to the end of the heating season, they will be recalculated automatically - the Prime Minister said.

Gas and heat tariffs are not expected to change this year, but may increase later - NBU