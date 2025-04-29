$41.740.01
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal
10:23 AM • 1998 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 11708 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 30836 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 37632 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 37787 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 36210 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 31269 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 58588 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 58836 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42703 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Publications
Exclusives
753 mm
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

The government has extended the public service obligations (PSO), so the electricity price will remain unchanged. Additionally, housing subsidies will be automatically recalculated for almost 3 million families.

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

The price of electricity for the population will remain unchanged - currently until the end of October, this decision was made by the government, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced in Telegram following the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, UNN writes.

The government is extending the PSO for electricity until the end of October 2025. This means that citizens will continue to pay for electricity at a fixed tariff of UAH 4.32 per kWh

- Shmyhal wrote.

Housing subsidies will also be automatically recalculated for almost 3 million families.

Almost 3 million families receive housing benefits and subsidies. From May 1, due to the end of the heating season, they will be recalculated automatically

- the Prime Minister said.

Gas and heat tariffs are not expected to change this year, but may increase later - NBU25.04.25, 11:19

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

