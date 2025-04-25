Gas and heat tariffs should not change this year, and then growth is possible - NBU

In 2025, gas, heating and hot water supply tariffs are expected to remain unchanged. However, from 2026, their gradual increase is possible. This is stated in the new Inflation Report of the NBU, writes UNN.

It is expected that in the current year, the current tariffs for gas, heating and hot water supply will not be revised - the report says.

Details

However, according to the NBU, the difficult situation in the energy sector and fiscal consolidation are likely to lead to a gradual adjustment of these tariffs in the coming years. "In particular, it is assumed that they will begin to be gradually brought to economically justified levels from 2026," the agency said.

The NBU believes that bringing tariffs to economically justified levels is inevitable, and delaying this process will only increase pressure on the budget and the energy system in the medium term.

Reminder

Naftogaz of Ukraine has left the current gas tariff for the population for another year. The company said that this decision was made due to the moratorium on raising the price of natural gas.