Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 1490 views



11:58 AM • 10293 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

11:19 AM • 14675 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 57466 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 39008 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 41664 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 47289 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51406 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41003 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40729 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Publications
Exclusives
Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

April 26, 08:07 AM • 15133 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

April 26, 08:14 AM • 25508 views

Pope Francis's Funeral: Trump and Zelenskyy Have Front-Row Seats

April 26, 08:49 AM • 10081 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

April 26, 08:58 AM • 34833 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 13004 views

Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 57466 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 70572 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 101018 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 151832 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 314223 views
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 1490 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 23976 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 61138 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 53468 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 57888 views
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

In May, the screens will feature: an action movie about anti-heroes, a comedy about criminal cops, a horror about a family curse, the adventures of Lilo and Stitch, and a thriller about former special forces.

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Mysterious events, intricate plots, secrets of the past, unexpected challenges of fate - all this and much more awaits viewers on the big screen in May. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres that you should not miss.

Thunderbolts*

Trapped in a deadly trap, an unusual team of anti-heroes must undertake a dangerous task that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their past. Will they unite and become bigger before it's too late, or will they disperse and leave humanity to the whims of fate?

  • genre: action, adventure, superheroes;
    • country: USA;
      • director: Jake Schreier;
        • actors: Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan;
          • in Ukrainian cinemas from 01.05.

            Greedy People

            Following the residents of a small island town who have to investigate a mysterious murder and the discovery of millions of dollars, they accidentally kill the hostess and rob her. A series of increasingly bad decisions destroys once honest police officers.

            • genre: comedy, crime;
              • country: USA;
                • director: Potsi Ponchiroli;
                  • actors: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Himesh Patel, Uzo Aduba, Lily James, Tracy Lords;
                    • in Ukrainian cinemas from 08.05.

                      Final Destination: Bloodlines

                      Teenager Stephanie suffers from nightmares about the destruction of a tower in the 60s. She learns that these nightmares are caused by her grandmother's memories. Back then, she foresaw a disaster that saved many people from death. Later, the girl also begins to foresee the death of her relatives.

                      • genre: horror;
                        • country: USA;
                          • director: Zach Lipovsky, Adam B. Stein;
                            • actors: Richard Harmon, Breck Bassinger, Tony Todd;
                              • in Ukrainian cinemas from 15.05.

                                Lilo & Stitch

                                A little girl who is orphaned finds a strange "dog" near the pond, unaware that it is a dangerous scientific experiment of a space civilization that has escaped to Earth and is hiding from the creators who have bad intentions for it.

                                • genre: action, adventure, comedy, family;
                                  • country: USA;
                                    • director: Dean Fleischer Camp;
                                      • actors: Maya Kealoha, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis;
                                        • in Ukrainian cinemas from 22.05.

                                          Shadow Force

                                          Kira and Isaac were once heads of an international special forces service called "Shadow Force". They broke one of the main rules of the service - they fell in love with each other, which led to their execution. To protect themselves and their son, they need to think ahead of those for whom this is a common thing.

                                          • genre: action, drama, thriller;
                                            • country: USA;
                                              • director: Joe Carnahan;
                                                • actors: Omar Sy, Kerry Washington, Mark Strong;
                                                  • in Ukrainian cinemas from 29.05.
                                                    Olga Rozgon

                                                    

                                                    SocietyUNN Lite
