Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Mysterious events, intricate plots, secrets of the past, unexpected challenges of fate - all this and much more awaits viewers on the big screen in May. UNN offers a selection of movie premieres that you should not miss.

Thunderbolts*

Trapped in a deadly trap, an unusual team of anti-heroes must undertake a dangerous task that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their past. Will they unite and become bigger before it's too late, or will they disperse and leave humanity to the whims of fate?

genre: action, adventure, superheroes;

country: USA;

director: Jake Schreier;

actors: Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan;

in Ukrainian cinemas from 01.05.

Greedy People

Following the residents of a small island town who have to investigate a mysterious murder and the discovery of millions of dollars, they accidentally kill the hostess and rob her. A series of increasingly bad decisions destroys once honest police officers.

genre: comedy, crime;

country: USA;

director: Potsi Ponchiroli;

actors: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Himesh Patel, Uzo Aduba, Lily James, Tracy Lords;

in Ukrainian cinemas from 08.05.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Teenager Stephanie suffers from nightmares about the destruction of a tower in the 60s. She learns that these nightmares are caused by her grandmother's memories. Back then, she foresaw a disaster that saved many people from death. Later, the girl also begins to foresee the death of her relatives.

genre: horror;

country: USA;

director: Zach Lipovsky, Adam B. Stein;

actors: Richard Harmon, Breck Bassinger, Tony Todd;

in Ukrainian cinemas from 15.05.

Lilo & Stitch

A little girl who is orphaned finds a strange "dog" near the pond, unaware that it is a dangerous scientific experiment of a space civilization that has escaped to Earth and is hiding from the creators who have bad intentions for it.

genre: action, adventure, comedy, family;

country: USA;

director: Dean Fleischer Camp;

actors: Maya Kealoha, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis;

in Ukrainian cinemas from 22.05.

Shadow Force

Kira and Isaac were once heads of an international special forces service called "Shadow Force". They broke one of the main rules of the service - they fell in love with each other, which led to their execution. To protect themselves and their son, they need to think ahead of those for whom this is a common thing.

genre: action, drama, thriller;

country: USA;

director: Joe Carnahan;

actors: Omar Sy, Kerry Washington, Mark Strong;