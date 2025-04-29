Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Main Intelligence Directorate, evacuated another citizen of Ukraine and her two children from Syria, where they were held in a camp for six years. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

On behalf of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Main Intelligence Directorate, evacuated another citizen of Ukraine and her two children from Syria, where they were held in a camp for six years - Sybiha said.

He noted that they were issued passports and provided with consular support for a safe return home.

In total, Ukraine evacuated 14 women and 41 children from the "Roj" camp, completing the final evacuation of all Ukrainian citizens who applied for departure - Sybiha said.

The Minister emphasized that the protection of the rights of Ukrainians abroad remains the main priority.

We are grateful to our colleagues from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for this successful joint operation - he added.

Supplement

In September 2024, Ukraine evacuated three women and a child from Syria.