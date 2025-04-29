More than 120,000 Defective Shells Supplied to the Front Lines: Two Officials of a Defense Plant Exposed

Law enforcement officers detained two officials of a defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region and their accomplices who supplied the army with more than 120,000 defective mortar shells. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram.

Details

According to investigators, the supply of unsuitable mortar shells to the front was not a mistake, but part of a criminal scheme.

In 2024, the management of a defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region concluded an agreement with the Defense Procurement Agency for the production of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Under the agreement, the company was to supply the army with wholesale batches of 120-mm mortar shells for more than UAH 11 billion.

The examination established that a mixture of powders was used in the production of the shells, one of which was not intended for use in charges for mortars of the specified caliber. The use of an unsuitable component led to unstable operation of the entire powder charge. In addition, the percussion caps were defective, which in practice caused misfires.

The suspects, understanding the problem, did not stop production and continued to produce defective products for profit from government orders.

As a result, the defenders were supplied with more than 120,000 unusable shells, which were withdrawn from the front line, causing significant damage to the combat capability of the Defense Forces.

The general director of the defense plant, his first deputy, as well as the head of the quality control group of the military representative office of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the former head of this representative office were notified of the suspicion.

They are charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, which led to serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspects have been detained and the issue of selecting preventive measures is being decided.

