More than 120,000 Defective Shells Supplied to the Front Lines: Two Officials of a Defense Plant Exposed

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 37926 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
03:14 PM • 39364 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 33488 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

01:48 PM • 57954 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 60726 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 63496 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 62148 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 123878 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 122645 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 106808 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 84017 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

April 29, 08:32 AM • 71637 views

Tesla promises first Semi electric trucks from the assembly line in the USA by the end of the year

April 29, 09:10 AM • 33620 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

April 29, 09:11 AM • 58009 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 46036 views
"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 21305 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

03:28 PM • 37926 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 123878 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 122645 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 106808 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 48830 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 67056 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 64994 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 170960 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 82645 views
More than 120,000 Defective Shells Supplied to the Front Lines: Two Officials of a Defense Plant Exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6854 views

The management of a defense plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region supplied the army with over 120,000 defective mortar shells. They are accused of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which led to severe consequences.

More than 120,000 Defective Shells Supplied to the Front Lines: Two Officials of a Defense Plant Exposed

Law enforcement officers detained two officials of a defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region and their accomplices who supplied the army with more than 120,000 defective mortar shells. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram.

Details

According to investigators, the supply of unsuitable mortar shells to the front was not a mistake, but part of a criminal scheme.

In 2024, the management of a defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region concluded an agreement with the Defense Procurement Agency for the production of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Under the agreement, the company was to supply the army with wholesale batches of 120-mm mortar shells for more than UAH 11 billion.

The examination established that a mixture of powders was used in the production of the shells, one of which was not intended for use in charges for mortars of the specified caliber. The use of an unsuitable component led to unstable operation of the entire powder charge. In addition, the percussion caps were defective, which in practice caused misfires.

The suspects, understanding the problem, did not stop production and continued to produce defective products for profit from government orders.

As a result, the defenders were supplied with more than 120,000 unusable shells, which were withdrawn from the front line, causing significant damage to the combat capability of the Defense Forces.

The general director of the defense plant, his first deputy, as well as the head of the quality control group of the military representative office of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the former head of this representative office were notified of the suspicion.

They are charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, which led to serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspects have been detained and the issue of selecting preventive measures is being decided.

Recall

The National Police liquidated an organized criminal group of fraudsters that extorted money from customers and did not supply the Armed Forces with more than a hundred drones worth almost 11 million hryvnias.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
