European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

The leaders of Poland, Britain, France and Germany will not be in Kyiv on May 9. Meanwhile, Fico plans to be at the parade in Moscow, despite EU warnings.

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

The leaders of Poland, Great Britain, France and Germany will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Ukraine invited European leaders to a summit on May 9 to counter the negative consequences of Putin's victory parade in Moscow. But Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will instead travel to Nancy that day to sign a security treaty with President Emmanuel Macron, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to attend a defense summit in Oslo 

- writes the publication.

It is also noted that the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not want to go without his Polish and British colleagues.

Addition

In turn, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico plans to attend the parade in Moscow on May 9, despite calls from the EU to refrain from doing so. He emphasized that he will honor the memory of the Red Army soldiers who liberated Slovakia.

Leaders of European countries warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic about the consequences of his likely trip to Moscow on May 9 for the military parade organized by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Keir Starmer
Aleksandar Vučić
Robert Fico
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Serbia
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Donald Tusk
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
