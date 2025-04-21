$41.400.01
China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members, government officials, and NGO leaders for their "egregious behavior on issues related to Hong Kong". This was a response to US sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong officials, which Beijing strongly condemns.

China has imposed sanctions against some members of the US Congress, government officials, as well as heads of non-governmental organizations for "egregious behaviour on Hong Kong-related issues". This is reported by Reuters, citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.

Details

The sanctions came in response to the US imposing sanctions against six Chinese and Hong Kong officials. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that China "strongly condemns" such actions

Any wrong actions taken by the US side on the Hong Kong-related issue will be met with resolute and reciprocal countermeasures from the Chinese side

- said Guo.

Background

China's Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng called on the US to stop the trade war, but noted that China is "ready to respond in kind to the escalation of the trade war". During an event in Washington, China's ambassador to the US stated that President Trump's tariff policy "will destroy the world economy".

"We should strive for peaceful coexistence, not clash heads, and help each other succeed, not fall into a lose-lose scenario. The Earth is also big enough to accommodate both China and the US," said China's Ambassador to the US Xie Feng.

The Chinese economy grew in the first quarter of 2025 due to strong exports, according to a report from the PRC government. But the trade war between Washington and Beijing clouds the future outlook.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

