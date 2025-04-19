$41.380.00
Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy
03:10 PM • 2264 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM • 5786 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM • 4622 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM • 6994 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

11:37 AM • 11841 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 67481 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 84480 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84358 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 88622 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119733 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5280 views

Anthology series: each episode is a new story. In the selection: "Inside No. 9", "Fargo", "Amazing Stories", "Genius", "Feud" with a unique plot and actors.

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Anthology series are series where each season or even each episode tells a separate, complete story with new characters, plot, and often themes. This allows authors to experiment, and viewers to enjoy something new without having to follow a long plot. UNN offers a selection of great movies to watch on warm spring weekends.

Inside No. 9 2014–2024

Each episode of this series is a separate story that combines the genres of drama, detective, horror, and thriller. But these stories are connected by only one element: the number 9. This can be an office, a floor, a hotel room, an apartment, etc.

  • genre: drama, detective, thriller, comedy, crime, horror;
    • country: Great Britain;
      • director: Guillem Morales, David Kerr, Matt Lipsey;
        • actors: Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Derek Jacobi, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Katherine Parkinson, Denis Lawson, Rosie Cavaliero, Sheridan Smith, Christopher Whitlow.

          Fargo 2014–2024

          The series takes place in the cold and snowy states of the USA – in Minnesota or North Dakota. In the first season, Lorne Malvo, a maniac killer who terrorizes the small town of Fargo, gets into an accident. In the hospital, he meets insurance agent Lester, whose life changes dramatically after the meeting.

          • genre: drama, crime, comedy;
            • country: USA;
              • director: Randall Einhorn, Adam Bernstein;
                • actors: Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Alison Tolman, Colin Hanks, Bob Odenkirk, Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson.

                  Amazing Stories 2020

                  This anthology was created based on ideas by Steven Spielberg. The series tells about human dreams, fears, hopes and fantasies through elements of paranormal phenomena. In one episode, the characters will travel in time, in another - they will receive unusual powers that will change their lives.

                  • genre: science fiction, drama, fantasy, adventure;
                    • country: USA;
                      • director: Michael Dinner, Susanna Fogel, Chris Long;
                        • actors: Haley Kilgore, Dylan O'Brien, Emery Crutchfield, Victoria Pedretti, Shane Paul McGhie.

                          Genius 2017

                          Each season of the series tells the story of an outstanding person who once made an impact on the modern world. The life and problems of physicist Einstein; The relationship and development of the artist Pablo Picasso; The justice and courage of Aretha Franklin and Martin Luther King. These are not just stories about outstanding people, but an attempt to present them as living, not just historical icons.

                          • genre: historical, biography, drama;
                            • country: USA;
                              • director: James Hawes, Minky Spiro, Ron Howard;
                                • actors: Geoffrey Rush, Johnny Flynn, Nicholas Rowe, Samantha Colley, John Fletcher, Alicia von Rittberg, Sylvie Buchbauer, T.R. Knight, Lucy Russell.

                                  Feud 2017–2024

                                  Each season of the series tells about conflicts of famous people, historical rivalries and feuds in the world of cinema, art, etc. The first season tells about Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, two famous actresses who did not get along very well during the filming of "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?".

                                  • genre: drama, biography;
                                    • country: USA;
                                      • director: Gus Van Sant, Ryan Murphy, Gwyneth Horder-Payton;
                                        • actors: Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange, Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman, Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Alison Wright, Diane Lane, Molly Ringwald.
