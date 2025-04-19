Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Anthology series are series where each season or even each episode tells a separate, complete story with new characters, plot, and often themes. This allows authors to experiment, and viewers to enjoy something new without having to follow a long plot. UNN offers a selection of great movies to watch on warm spring weekends.

Inside No. 9 2014–2024

Each episode of this series is a separate story that combines the genres of drama, detective, horror, and thriller. But these stories are connected by only one element: the number 9. This can be an office, a floor, a hotel room, an apartment, etc.

genre: drama, detective, thriller, comedy, crime, horror;

country: Great Britain;

director: Guillem Morales, David Kerr, Matt Lipsey;

actors: Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Derek Jacobi, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Katherine Parkinson, Denis Lawson, Rosie Cavaliero, Sheridan Smith, Christopher Whitlow.

Fargo 2014–2024

The series takes place in the cold and snowy states of the USA – in Minnesota or North Dakota. In the first season, Lorne Malvo, a maniac killer who terrorizes the small town of Fargo, gets into an accident. In the hospital, he meets insurance agent Lester, whose life changes dramatically after the meeting.

genre: drama, crime, comedy;

country: USA;

director: Randall Einhorn, Adam Bernstein;

actors: Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Alison Tolman, Colin Hanks, Bob Odenkirk, Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson.

Amazing Stories 2020

This anthology was created based on ideas by Steven Spielberg. The series tells about human dreams, fears, hopes and fantasies through elements of paranormal phenomena. In one episode, the characters will travel in time, in another - they will receive unusual powers that will change their lives.

genre: science fiction, drama, fantasy, adventure;

country: USA;

director: Michael Dinner, Susanna Fogel, Chris Long;

actors: Haley Kilgore, Dylan O'Brien, Emery Crutchfield, Victoria Pedretti, Shane Paul McGhie.

Genius 2017

Each season of the series tells the story of an outstanding person who once made an impact on the modern world. The life and problems of physicist Einstein; The relationship and development of the artist Pablo Picasso; The justice and courage of Aretha Franklin and Martin Luther King. These are not just stories about outstanding people, but an attempt to present them as living, not just historical icons.

genre: historical, biography, drama;

country: USA;

director: James Hawes, Minky Spiro, Ron Howard;

actors: Geoffrey Rush, Johnny Flynn, Nicholas Rowe, Samantha Colley, John Fletcher, Alicia von Rittberg, Sylvie Buchbauer, T.R. Knight, Lucy Russell.

Feud 2017–2024

Each season of the series tells about conflicts of famous people, historical rivalries and feuds in the world of cinema, art, etc. The first season tells about Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, two famous actresses who did not get along very well during the filming of "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?".

genre: drama, biography;

country: USA;

director: Gus Van Sant, Ryan Murphy, Gwyneth Horder-Payton;