King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a traditional Easter church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

According to the media, the traditional Easter morning service took place in the 15th-century chapel in Windsor, Berkshire. Most other members of the royal family were also present at the ceremony, including the Duke of York, with the exception of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, who spent the weekend on holiday in Norfolk.

After the service, those present wished the King and Queen "Happy Easter", and Queen Camilla also received a bouquet of flowers from a young girl. Prince Andrew arrived with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, along with Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence.

Last year, according to reports, Andrew missed the royal family's traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham due to the scandal surrounding his ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were joined by their husbands, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrived with their son James.

On Thursday, the King and Queen attended the traditional Maundy Thursday service, which this year took place at Durham Cathedral.

The service followed the King's Easter message, in which he sought to unite representatives of different faiths and express gratitude to those providing humanitarian aid during wars and disasters.

One of the mysteries of humanity is how we are capable of simultaneously demonstrating great cruelty and great kindness - he said.

Meanwhile, the Easter sermon, traditionally delivered by the Archbishop of Canterbury and considered the main religious message of the Church of England, was delivered by the Archbishop of York at York Minster.

In his sermon, the Archbishop called for peace in a "troubled world", listing Israel and Gaza, Ukraine, Myanmar, Sudan, and the DR Congo as "places of conflict that are shaking our world". He also spoke out against the "madness of a world that divides people into 'us' and 'them', drives wedges between communities, sows hatred and encourages greed".

On Saturday, the head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales prayed in his Easter sermon for those caught up in "endless conflicts" and wars around the world.

The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, said: "We pray for peace. We pray especially for those about whom it has recently been said that 'all hell' will break loose upon them. May this never happen!"