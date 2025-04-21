King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

$41.400.01
Pope Francis has died
07:57 AM • 3818 views

Pope Francis has died

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 9294 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 20056 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 30513 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 46607 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 31089 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 35316 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54093 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 74452 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 59060 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 17603 views

Kremlin's 'Culture' project: 90 thousand books worth 50 million rubles flooded Luhansk region

April 21, 12:01 AM • 5606 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

April 21, 01:20 AM • 28057 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

April 21, 01:56 AM • 24604 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 59171 views
A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

05:47 AM • 20056 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 40305 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 42330 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 74452 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 58808 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Pope Francis

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Europe

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 2772 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 70410 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 39982 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 41169 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 41747 views
Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

M142 HIMARS

Financial Times

TikTok

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2442 views

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the traditional Easter service in St George's Chapel in Windsor. Most members of the royal family were present, with the exception of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a traditional Easter church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the media, the traditional Easter morning service took place in the 15th-century chapel in Windsor, Berkshire. Most other members of the royal family were also present at the ceremony, including the Duke of York, with the exception of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, who spent the weekend on holiday in Norfolk.

After the service, those present wished the King and Queen "Happy Easter", and Queen Camilla also received a bouquet of flowers from a young girl. Prince Andrew arrived with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, along with Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence.

Prince Harry is suing over insufficient security in Britain after al-Qaeda threats18.04.25, 17:12 • 8203 views

Last year, according to reports, Andrew missed the royal family's traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham due to the scandal surrounding his ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were joined by their husbands, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrived with their son James.

On Thursday, the King and Queen attended the traditional Maundy Thursday service, which this year took place at Durham Cathedral.

The service followed the King's Easter message, in which he sought to unite representatives of different faiths and express gratitude to those providing humanitarian aid during wars and disasters.

One of the mysteries of humanity is how we are capable of simultaneously demonstrating great cruelty and great kindness

- he said.

Meanwhile, the Easter sermon, traditionally delivered by the Archbishop of Canterbury and considered the main religious message of the Church of England, was delivered by the Archbishop of York at York Minster.

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin03.04.25, 16:52 • 49558 views

In his sermon, the Archbishop called for peace in a "troubled world", listing Israel and Gaza, Ukraine, Myanmar, Sudan, and the DR Congo as "places of conflict that are shaking our world". He also spoke out against the "madness of a world that divides people into 'us' and 'them', drives wedges between communities, sows hatred and encourages greed".

On Saturday, the head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales prayed in his Easter sermon for those caught up in "endless conflicts" and wars around the world.

Meghan Markle aspired to become a defender of the poor like Princess Diana - Daily Mail17.02.25, 13:37 • 132533 views

The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, said: "We pray for peace. We pray especially for those about whom it has recently been said that 'all hell' will break loose upon them. May this never happen!"  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

William, Prince of Wales
Israel
Wales
Queen Camilla
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Myanmar
Charles III
England
United Kingdom
Gaza Strip
Ukraine
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Sudan
Democratic Republic of the Congo
