Prince Harry is suing over insufficient security in Britain after al-Qaeda threats

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9560 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24689 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44591 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50242 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89222 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83561 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138002 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52588 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125802 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81358 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 9560 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60614 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124259 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138002 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125802 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9278 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12263 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13481 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38115 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52210 views
9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Prince Harry is suing over insufficient security in Britain after al-Qaeda threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6320 views

Prince Harry claims he was not provided with adequate security after al-Qaeda threats. He believes that being deprived of police protection is a way to force him to return to Great Britain.

Prince Harry is suing over insufficient security in Britain after al-Qaeda threats

Prince Harry calls his safety in the UK insufficient. According to new court documents, he asked for police protection after the al-Qaeda threat, but did not get what he wanted. The prince believes that the decision to take away his police protection is an attempt by the royal family to return him to Britain. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Dailymail.

Details

Prince Harry asked for special police protection after being threatened by the terrorist group "Al-Qaeda", the publication notes, relying on new court documents released on April 17.

"The applicant confirmed that he had requested certain protection after al-Qaeda threatened him," the document said.

But according to the publication, the prince claims that he was given "special" security measures, which he called "inadequate, inappropriate and ineffective". The Duke of Sussex came to this conclusion during a closed hearing in the London Court of Appeal last week.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Harry said that what he had experienced during the trial had crossed the line and that he was upset by the evidence that had been heard behind closed doors this week in court.

People would be shocked by what is being hidden. My worst fears have been confirmed by all the court disclosures in this case, and it's very sad 

- he said.

Harry also stated that he is driven by exposing injustice and that he will continue to fight regardless of the outcome.

Also, during the appeal hearing this week, the Supreme Court noted that Prince Harry's taxpayer-funded security was reduced after his highly unusual decision to leave royal duties and "spend most of his time abroad."

Let's add

In February 2020, after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stepped down from their duties in the royal family, a decision was made to reduce his level of security. Last week, Harry challenged the deprivation of his security during his stay in the UK during an appeal hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice.

In a written submission to the court, Prince Harry's lawyer, Shahid Fatima Casey, stated that "Al-Qaeda" called on him to "kill".

She said that Harry's security service was informed that the terrorist group had published a document stating that "his assassination would please the Muslim community." The exact date of the assassination threat from al-Qaeda was not disclosed in Harry's legal filing. But in 2023, it was reported that he was threatened with murder when he wrote in his transparent autobiography Spare about killing 25 Taliban fighters during fighting in Afghanistan, comparing the victims to chess pieces.

The publication reports that the Duke and his wife Meghan believed that establishing their own happy life would help thaw relations with the royal family. However, the couple perceived the elimination of police protection as a way to try to force them to return to the UK.

Prince's security during his visit to Ukraine

Harry has been accused of hypocrisy after meeting with dozens of wounded soldiers in Ukraine earlier this week, despite claiming that he is supposedly not safe in Britain without taxpayer-funded police guards.

An insider told the publication that it is wrong to assume that the trip to Ukraine contradicts Harry's security concerns in the UK or undermines his claim in court, pointing out that the team that protected him there was "more reliable" than in Britain.".

According to the publication, a source close to Harry claims that the level of protection during the prince's visit to Ukraine was better than what he receives in the UK.

"He can go to Ukraine - a country with an active war zone, because he has a reliable security service, which he does not have in his own country," the source noted.

Prince Harry in Lviv received an Easter basket with paska made from flour from demined fields11.04.25, 21:28 • 11077 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
London
