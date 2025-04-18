Prince Harry is suing over insufficient security in Britain after al-Qaeda threats

Prince Harry calls his safety in the UK insufficient. According to new court documents, he asked for police protection after the al-Qaeda threat, but did not get what he wanted. The prince believes that the decision to take away his police protection is an attempt by the royal family to return him to Britain. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Dailymail.

Prince Harry asked for special police protection after being threatened by the terrorist group "Al-Qaeda", the publication notes, relying on new court documents released on April 17.

"The applicant confirmed that he had requested certain protection after al-Qaeda threatened him," the document said.

But according to the publication, the prince claims that he was given "special" security measures, which he called "inadequate, inappropriate and ineffective". The Duke of Sussex came to this conclusion during a closed hearing in the London Court of Appeal last week.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Harry said that what he had experienced during the trial had crossed the line and that he was upset by the evidence that had been heard behind closed doors this week in court.

People would be shocked by what is being hidden. My worst fears have been confirmed by all the court disclosures in this case, and it's very sad - he said.

Harry also stated that he is driven by exposing injustice and that he will continue to fight regardless of the outcome.

Also, during the appeal hearing this week, the Supreme Court noted that Prince Harry's taxpayer-funded security was reduced after his highly unusual decision to leave royal duties and "spend most of his time abroad."

In February 2020, after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stepped down from their duties in the royal family, a decision was made to reduce his level of security. Last week, Harry challenged the deprivation of his security during his stay in the UK during an appeal hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice.

In a written submission to the court, Prince Harry's lawyer, Shahid Fatima Casey, stated that "Al-Qaeda" called on him to "kill".

She said that Harry's security service was informed that the terrorist group had published a document stating that "his assassination would please the Muslim community." The exact date of the assassination threat from al-Qaeda was not disclosed in Harry's legal filing. But in 2023, it was reported that he was threatened with murder when he wrote in his transparent autobiography Spare about killing 25 Taliban fighters during fighting in Afghanistan, comparing the victims to chess pieces.

The publication reports that the Duke and his wife Meghan believed that establishing their own happy life would help thaw relations with the royal family. However, the couple perceived the elimination of police protection as a way to try to force them to return to the UK.

Prince's security during his visit to Ukraine

Harry has been accused of hypocrisy after meeting with dozens of wounded soldiers in Ukraine earlier this week, despite claiming that he is supposedly not safe in Britain without taxpayer-funded police guards.

An insider told the publication that it is wrong to assume that the trip to Ukraine contradicts Harry's security concerns in the UK or undermines his claim in court, pointing out that the team that protected him there was "more reliable" than in Britain.".

According to the publication, a source close to Harry claims that the level of protection during the prince's visit to Ukraine was better than what he receives in the UK.

"He can go to Ukraine - a country with an active war zone, because he has a reliable security service, which he does not have in his own country," the source noted.

