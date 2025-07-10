US resumes arms supplies to Ukraine - AP

The US has resumed supplying certain types of weapons to Ukraine. This was reported by Associated Press, citing two unnamed American officials, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the weapons heading to Ukraine include 155mm ammunition and high-precision guided missiles, known as GMLRS.

It is unclear whether the pause on Patriot missiles will continue. The $4 million ammunition is in high demand and was key to defending a major US airbase in Qatar last month when Iran launched a ballistic missile attack in response to the US targeting its nuclear facilities. - the article says.

It is also indicated that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US has provided Ukraine with military aid and weapons totaling over $67 billion.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, stated that the US would provide Ukraine with more weapons. According to him, Washington would send new weapons to Kyiv mostly for defense.

Earlier, the White House confirmed that the US was stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

