The number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 7 people

The number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Thursday, July 10, increased to 7 people. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, informs UNN.

Details

He also said that the Russians attacked six districts of the capital.

Residential buildings, cars, warehouses, office and non-residential buildings are on fire - Tkachenko wrote.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko revealed details of the damage:

Shevchenkivskyi district

Rescuers are working in a residential building where, as a result of falling debris, a fire broke out on the top floor. Falling debris was also recorded at several other addresses. At one of the addresses, there was also a fire.

Darnytskyi district

As a result of falling UAV debris, a fire broke out in garages and at a gas station. Debris also fell in the yard of one of the residential buildings.

Solomianskyi district

As a result of falling debris, the roof of a non-residential building caught fire. There was also debris falling at another address.

Holosiivskyi district

As a result of falling UAV debris, a truck caught fire.

Podilskyi district

UAV debris fell on the territory of non-residential development.

Recall

Kyiv on the night of Thursday, July 10, suffered a massive enemy attack. Around 2:00, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported a hit on a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Also, according to him, in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the yard of a residential building.

