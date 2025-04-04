The 2027 Tour de France cycling race will start in Edinburgh, and the first three stages will take place in Scotland, England and Wales. The Women's Tour de France will also start in Britain in 2027.
The Welsh Parliament plans to allow voters to recall deputies for improper behavior. The innovation may start working after the elections in May 2026.
A toxicology report revealed high levels of alcohol and drugs in Liam Payne's blood. A few hours before his death, the singer met with two prostitutes in a hotel room.
Storm Eowyn, with wind gusts of up to 183 km/h, left about a million properties in Ireland and Britain without power. The storm claimed at least two lives, damaged infrastructure, and caused widespread disruption to transportation.
A court has denied a Welsh resident permission to search for a hard disk with 8,000 bitcoins at a landfill in Newport. The disk was accidentally thrown away in 2013 and is now among 100 thousand tons of garbage.
The BES exposed a tax evasion scheme by a group of companies of the GNT Group holding during wheat transshipment. Searches are ongoing at the Olimpex grain terminal, and company representatives are actively opposing investigators.
More than 190 flights have been canceled at airports in Germany, Britain and the Netherlands due to snow and freezing rain. Frankfurt, Schiphol, and Heathrow are experiencing severe flight delays.
Heavy snowfall and freezing rain have paralyzed the transportation system in England and Wales. The airports of Manchester and Liverpool were closed, the temperature dropped to -11°C, and up to 40 cm of snow is expected.
Scientists have discovered that Stonehenge could have been a symbol of the unification of the ancient Britons. The study showed that the 6-ton Altar Stone was installed between 2500-2020 BC.
Gas prices in Europe continue to decline due to mild and windy weather. Storm Darrag increased wind power production, which reduced the use of gas for electricity.
Powerful storm Darr covered the UK and Ireland, leaving more than 400 thousand consumers without electricity. Mass events and football matches were canceled due to dangerous wind gusts of up to 130 km/h.
The UK Parliament supported the bill on euthanasia for terminally ill patients: 330 votes in favor against 275. the document provides for the possibility of assisted dying for adult patients with a life span of up to 6 months.
In Wales, 46-year-old Daniel Andreas San Diego, who was wanted by the FBI for 20 years for the explosions in San Francisco, was detained. For information about him, they offered $250 thousand.
Storm Bert brought 80% of the monthly rainfall to Britain and winds of up to 132 km/h. The disaster caused flooding, 5 deaths, flight cancelations, and left thousands of homes without electricity.
The powerful storm Bert brought a month's worth of rainfall to the British Isles in 48 hours. The storm caused flooding, loss of life and left 60,000 customers in Ireland without power.
The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place on December 13, 2024. 55 national teams will be divided into 12 groups, the winners of the groups will reach the final stage, the second places and the 4 best teams of the Nations League will play the playoffs.
The Princess of Wales joined her husband at a meeting with the families of the victims of the attack in Southport. This is Kate's first official appearance since completing chemotherapy, where she showed support for the affected community.
Princess Kate Middleton of Wales has returned to work for the first time since completing her cancer treatment. She met with the team of the Early Childhood Development Center at Windsor Castle to discuss her project.
A new study has shown that the biggest changes in the human body occur at the ages of 44 and 60. Scientists have identified transformations in molecules related to metabolism and the immune system.
The Welsh Parliament has confirmed Eluned Morgan as First Minister. She became the first woman in this position in the history of Wales, replacing Vaughan Gething, who resigned.
Keir Starmer held an urgent meeting with ministers and law enforcement to end street violence against asylum seekers. The government plans to expand criminal justice and deploy specially trained police officers.
In the UK, a 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of three girls and the attempted murder of 10 people. The attack took place at a summer camp in Southport during a dance workshop.
NATO is investing $1. 1 billion in artificial intelligence, robotics and space technology from four European companies to strengthen the Alliance's defense capabilities.
Today, on the Fourth of June, many countries around the world host various events on the occasion of World caries day, which was established in the United States in 2013. According to who, tooth decay occurs worldwide in 60-90% of school-age children and almost 100% of adults.
The UK government will allow for the early release of some prisoners nearing the end of their sentences and the postponement of court hearings to reduce the number of prisoners in overcrowded prisons.
Lloyd Martin, a 19-year-old runner with Down syndrome, became the youngest person with intellectual disability to complete the London Marathon, setting a Guinness World Record.
The Queen spoke about King Charles III, who recovered from a three-day hospital stay for prostate treatment, while she herself opened a new cancer support center.