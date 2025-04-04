$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13177 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23152 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61684 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208785 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119871 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387678 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307776 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213234 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243966 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254974 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

"Magical" Edinburgh will host the start of the Tour de France cycling race in 2027

The 2027 Tour de France cycling race will start in Edinburgh, and the first three stages will take place in Scotland, England and Wales. The Women's Tour de France will also start in Britain in 2027.

Sports • March 20, 08:19 AM • 12991 views

In Wales, they want to allow voters to recall deputies for bad behavior

The Welsh Parliament plans to allow voters to recall deputies for improper behavior. The innovation may start working after the elections in May 2026.

Politics • March 12, 11:54 PM • 12811 views

Death of One Direction's Liam Payne: shocking details emerge

A toxicology report revealed high levels of alcohol and drugs in Liam Payne's blood. A few hours before his death, the singer met with two prostitutes in a hotel room.

News of the World • February 26, 03:21 PM • 23076 views

Storm Eowyn, the most powerful storm in a decade, paralyzes the British Isles

Storm Eowyn, with wind gusts of up to 183 km/h, left about a million properties in Ireland and Britain without power. The storm claimed at least two lives, damaged infrastructure, and caused widespread disruption to transportation.

News of the World • January 25, 02:23 PM • 34195 views

Briton won't be able to take a hard disk with $750 million worth of bitcoin from a landfill

A court has denied a Welsh resident permission to search for a hard disk with 8,000 bitcoins at a landfill in Newport. The disk was accidentally thrown away in 2013 and is now among 100 thousand tons of garbage.

News of the World • January 10, 10:56 AM • 26933 views

The BEA exposed a group of companies that were used to withdraw funds of American investors in tax evasion during wheat transshipment

The BES exposed a tax evasion scheme by a group of companies of the GNT Group holding during wheat transshipment. Searches are ongoing at the Olimpex grain terminal, and company representatives are actively opposing investigators.

Economy • January 9, 09:39 AM • 116462 views

Winter weather forced the cancellation of flights in three European countries

More than 190 flights have been canceled at airports in Germany, Britain and the Netherlands due to snow and freezing rain. Frankfurt, Schiphol, and Heathrow are experiencing severe flight delays.

News of the World • January 5, 10:47 AM • 30991 views

Snow and freezing rain paralyze Britain

Heavy snowfall and freezing rain have paralyzed the transportation system in England and Wales. The airports of Manchester and Liverpool were closed, the temperature dropped to -11°C, and up to 40 cm of snow is expected.

News of the World • January 5, 10:00 AM • 30089 views

Uniting the ancient Britons thousands of years BC: a new discovery about the purpose of Stonehenge

Scientists have discovered that Stonehenge could have been a symbol of the unification of the ancient Britons. The study showed that the 6-ton Altar Stone was installed between 2500-2020 BC.

News of the World • December 20, 10:31 AM • 103440 views

European gas prices fall for the fifth day due to weather conditions

Gas prices in Europe continue to decline due to mild and windy weather. Storm Darrag increased wind power production, which reduced the use of gas for electricity.

Economy • December 9, 11:22 AM • 16903 views

Hundreds of thousands of British and Irish people were left without electricity due to the storm

Powerful storm Darr covered the UK and Ireland, leaving more than 400 thousand consumers without electricity. Mass events and football matches were canceled due to dangerous wind gusts of up to 130 km/h.

News of the World • December 7, 01:50 PM • 22196 views

Legalized suicide: the British parliament has previously approved a bill allowing euthanasia

The UK Parliament supported the bill on euthanasia for terminally ill patients: 330 votes in favor against 275. the document provides for the possibility of assisted dying for adult patients with a life span of up to 6 months.

Society • November 30, 02:43 AM • 54490 views

After 20 years of hiding: a criminal from the Most Wanted FBI was caught in Britain

In Wales, 46-year-old Daniel Andreas San Diego, who was wanted by the FBI for 20 years for the explosions in San Francisco, was detained. For information about him, they offered $250 thousand.

News of the World • November 27, 02:10 AM • 18678 views

Further disruptions expected in the UK due to Storm Bert

Storm Bert brought 80% of the monthly rainfall to Britain and winds of up to 132 km/h. The disaster caused flooding, 5 deaths, flight cancelations, and left thousands of homes without electricity.

News of the World • November 25, 11:45 AM • 13652 views

Storm Bert threatens to flood 400 areas in the UK and Ireland

The powerful storm Bert brought a month's worth of rainfall to the British Isles in 48 hours. The storm caused flooding, loss of life and left 60,000 customers in Ireland without power.

News of the World • November 24, 06:17 PM • 24521 views

The grid, principle and date of the 2026 World Cup draw have been determined

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place on December 13, 2024. 55 national teams will be divided into 12 groups, the winners of the groups will reach the final stage, the second places and the 4 best teams of the Nations League will play the playoffs.

Sports • October 17, 10:22 AM • 13104 views

Kate Middleton makes her first public appearance after chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales joined her husband at a meeting with the families of the victims of the attack in Southport. This is Kate's first official appearance since completing chemotherapy, where she showed support for the affected community.

News of the World • October 10, 05:21 PM • 17136 views

Kate Middleton returns to work after cancer treatment

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales has returned to work for the first time since completing her cancer treatment. She met with the team of the Early Childhood Development Center at Windsor Castle to discuss her project.

News of the World • September 19, 01:19 AM • 19489 views

Aging is increasing rapidly in certain age groups: new study finds two major waves

A new study has shown that the biggest changes in the human body occur at the ages of 44 and 60. Scientists have identified transformations in molecules related to metabolism and the immune system.

Health • August 15, 04:13 PM • 20580 views

The Welsh Government is headed by a woman for the first time in history

The Welsh Parliament has confirmed Eluned Morgan as First Minister. She became the first woman in this position in the history of Wales, replacing Vaughan Gething, who resigned.

News of the World • August 7, 09:40 AM • 18083 views

In Britain, a meeting of the security committee was called after the riots. Starmer promises "quick criminal sanctions"

Keir Starmer held an urgent meeting with ministers and law enforcement to end street violence against asylum seekers. The government plans to expand criminal justice and deploy specially trained police officers.

Politics • August 5, 01:44 PM • 23620 views

A 17-year-old has been charged with killing three girls in Southport

In the UK, a 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of three girls and the attempted murder of 10 people. The attack took place at a summer camp in Southport during a dance workshop.

News of the World • August 1, 07:42 AM • 19359 views

NATO invests $1.1 billion in artificial intelligence, robots and space technology

NATO is investing $1. 1 billion in artificial intelligence, robotics and space technology from four European companies to strengthen the Alliance's defense capabilities.

War • June 18, 09:03 AM • 28681 views

June 4: World tooth decay day, international Corgi day

Today, on the Fourth of June, many countries around the world host various events on the occasion of World caries day, which was established in the United States in 2013. According to who, tooth decay occurs worldwide in 60-90% of school-age children and almost 100% of adults.

UNN Lite • June 4, 03:03 AM • 117259 views

UK to release some prisoners early to relieve overcrowded prisons

The UK government will allow for the early release of some prisoners nearing the end of their sentences and the postponement of court hearings to reduce the number of prisoners in overcrowded prisons.

News of the World • May 16, 11:47 AM • 21285 views

A runner with Down syndrome sets a record in the London Marathon and gets into the Guinness Book

Lloyd Martin, a 19-year-old runner with Down syndrome, became the youngest person with intellectual disability to complete the London Marathon, setting a Guinness World Record.

UNN Lite • April 22, 03:25 PM • 110857 views

King's wife tells about Charles III's health condition

The Queen spoke about King Charles III, who recovered from a three-day hospital stay for prostate treatment, while she herself opened a new cancer support center.

News of the World • February 1, 01:00 AM • 32673 views