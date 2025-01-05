Winter weather forced the cancellation of flights in three European countries

Winter conditions with snow and ice disrupted flight schedules at airports on Sunday, mostly in Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

In Belgium , there are practically no interruptions.

120 flights at Frankfurt am Main Airport were canceled due to snowfall and freezing rain. Deutsche Bahn intercity trains are also disrupted in the region.

Schiphol, the largest international airport in the Netherlands is canceled on Sunday due to winter weather. It is expected that the Dutch from abroad will still arrive at the airport on Sunday, but with serious delays. This mainly concerns flights to European destinations.

According to a representative of Schiphol Airport, about seventy flights have been removed from the schedule. This mainly concerns flights to European destinations.

European air traffic controller Eurocontrol has warned of “severe delays throughout the day” at London's Heathrow Airport. Other airports, such as those in Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham, were forced to temporarily close runways on Sunday morning due to heavy snowfall, the BBC reported.

Brussels Airport is not affected by winter weather. Spokesman Geoffrey Franssens says that the runways had to be cleared of ice, but that this only caused “minor delays.

UNN reported that heavy snowfall and freezing rain paralyzed the transportation system in England and Wales. Manchester and Liverpool airports were closed, temperatures dropped to -11°C, and up to 40 cm of snow is expected.