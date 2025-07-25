$41.770.00
"Reckless decision": Rubio commented on Macron's plans to recognize Palestine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2016 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US strongly rejects French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to recognize Palestine as an independent state at the UN General Assembly. Rubio called this decision reckless, serving Hamas propaganda and harming peace.

"Reckless decision": Rubio commented on Macron's plans to recognize Palestine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to recognize Palestine as an independent state. This is reported by UNN.

Details

On social media platform X, Rubio noted that the United States of America strongly rejects Macron's plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly.

This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and harms peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7

- wrote the US Secretary of State.

As is known, on October 7, 2023, Palestinian armed groups, led by Hamas, invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip, breaching the border barrier and penetrating into nearby Israeli settlements and military facilities.  At least 108 people were killed in the attack, including women, children, and infants.

Recall

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize Palestine as an independent state in September of this year at the UN General Assembly. He emphasized the need to end the war in the Gaza Strip, release hostages, and rebuild Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he "strongly condemns" French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to recognize the Palestinian Authority as an independent state.  According to him, Macron's decision "encourages terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, as happened with Gaza."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

