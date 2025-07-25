$41.770.00
France to recognize Palestine as an independent state in September - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognize Palestine as an independent state in September this year at the UN General Assembly. He emphasized the need to end the war in the Gaza Strip, release hostages, and rebuild Gaza.

France to recognize Palestine as an independent state in September - Macron

France will recognize Palestine as an independent state in September this year. This was announced on the social network X by the country's president, Emmanuel Macron, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, he will make "this solemn declaration" at the United Nations General Assembly.

True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine. I will make a solemn declaration at the United Nations General Assembly in September

- wrote Macron.

He emphasized that today there is an urgent need to stop the war in the Gaza Strip and provide assistance to the civilian population, with an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and large-scale humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

It is also necessary to ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, the security and reconstruction of Gaza. Finally, it is important to build a Palestinian state, ensure its viability and enable it, by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East. There is no alternative

- noted the President of France.

Norway's prime minister says Norway is formally recognizing Palestine as a state22.05.24, 09:55 • 21050 views

He added that the French people want peace in the Middle East.

"We, the French, together with Israelis, Palestinians and our European and international partners, must demonstrate that this is possible. In light of the commitments made by the President of the Palestinian Authority, I have written to him about my determination to move forward," Macron summarized.

Recall

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron, during a state visit to the United Kingdom, called on the British government to recognize the State of Palestine. This step, in his opinion, is the only path to peace in the Middle East.

In May, Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced that they would recognize the Palestinian state, prompting Israel to recall its ambassadors and summon their representatives in protest.

In June, the Slovenian parliament voted to recognize an independent Palestinian state, with 52 out of 90 deputies supporting the decision.

Germany will not recognize Palestine for now23.05.24, 09:44 • 17451 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Israel
United Nations
Emmanuel Macron
France
The State of Palestine
