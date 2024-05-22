Norway's prime minister says Norway is formally recognizing Palestine as a state

Norwegian Prime Minister says Norway is formally recognizing Palestine as a state, writes UNN with reference to AP.

Details

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Wednesday, "There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition."

Gahr Støre said the Scandinavian country will recognize a Palestinian state as of May 28.

"The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel," the Norwegian government leader said.

Addition

Several EU countries have said in recent weeks that they plan to achieve recognition, arguing that the two-state decision is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Reuters: Ireland intends to recognize the Palestinian state

Norway, which is not a member of the EU but reflects its actions, was an ardent supporter of the decision to create two states between Israel and Palestine, the publication points out.