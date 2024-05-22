ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Reuters: Ireland intends to recognize the Palestinian state

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23434 views

Ireland intends to announce the recognition of Palestine as a state on Wednesday, May 22.

The Irish government intends to declare recognition of Palestine on Wednesday, May 22. This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

On the eve of the government of Ukraine reported that the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and defense of Ireland Simon Harris and Michol Martin will speak to journalists. However, the topic of their speech was not specified.

addition

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently said that only the creation of a Palestinian state will stop the war between Israel and the Palestinian movement "Hamas".

context

Palestine applied to join the UN as a full member in September 2011, but then did not receive the support of the Security Council.

On April 4, 2024, Malta granted Palestine's request to resume consideration of its application for UN membership.

On May 10, the UN General Assembly agreed on a draft resolution with a recommendation from the UN Security Council to consider accepting Palestine as a full member.

PoliticsNews of the World
antonio-guterresAntónio Guterres
reutersReuters
united-nationsUnited Nations
maltaMalta
irelandIreland
the-state-of-palestineThe State of Palestine

