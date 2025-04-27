India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

Indian military officials said on Sunday that there was an "unprovoked" shooting with small arms along the line of control that divides the two countries, "initiated by Pakistan."

Pakistani and Indian soldiers exchanged fire in the disputed Kashmir region for the third night in a row. This was reported on Sunday by officials. Relations between the two rival countries have now fallen to their lowest level in recent years.

The Indian Army explained its point of view on the incident:

Today, Pakistani soldiers initially opened "unprovoked" fire with small arms along the demarcation line claimed by New Delhi and Islamabad.

But Indian soldiers "responded" "effectively" with "appropriate small arms fire," the report said.



An attack on tourists took place in Indian Jammu and Kashmir, killing dozens of people.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting "cross-border terrorism": police have declared three men wanted – two Pakistanis and one Indian – who they say are members of the Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which the UN has designated as a terrorist group.

The Indian Federal Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation of the attack to the National Investigation Agency, which specializes in combating terrorism.

The agency interviewed eyewitnesses, thoroughly checked entry and exit points, and collected forensic evidence.

Eyewitnesses are being questioned in the smallest detail to collect a sequence of events that led to one of the worst terrorist attacks in Kashmir – the statement reads.

The northern Himalayan region of Kashmir, predominantly populated by Muslims, is divided between India and Pakistan. Both countries claim the territory in its entirety.

In October 1947, Pakistani forces invaded the territory of Kashmir, which marked the beginning of the armed conflict. With the mediation of the UN, it was possible to temporarily stop the fighting, and most of the disputed region remained with India. However, armed clashes in Kashmir continue from time to time with varying intensity.

Shooting on the border, terrorist attacks and termination of agreements: India and Pakistan are again on the brink of war