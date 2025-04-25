Shooting on the border, terrorist attacks and termination of agreements: India and Pakistan are again on the brink of war

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year
05:56 AM • 7400 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 25355 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 65345 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 64625 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81884 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 174077 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 184522 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265415 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111512 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 209352 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
1m/s
62%
746 mm
Popular news

lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 6148 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 7796 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

01:15 AM • 13035 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 18437 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 14301 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 7400 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 96426 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265415 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 155944 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 209352 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pete Hegseth

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

Kherson Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 26422 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 34633 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 66874 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 96807 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 61544 views
Actual

Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

Shooting on the border, terrorist attacks and termination of agreements: India and Pakistan are again on the brink of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Shots were fired on the India-Pakistan border amid escalating tensions following the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Both countries are breaking agreements and introducing restrictions.

Shooting on the border, terrorist attacks and termination of agreements: India and Pakistan are again on the brink of war

On Thursday, April 24, shots were fired on the border between India and Pakistan. This was reported by NDTV, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred against the background of the aggravation of relations between the two countries after the terrorist attack in Kashmir, which killed 26 people and injured 17 more. According to preliminary data, Indian border posts were fired upon by Pakistani troops.

In response, India raised fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft into the air. The US Embassy in India recommended that its citizens refrain from visiting Kashmir.

At the same time, the Times of India reports that both countries, which have nuclear weapons, are on the verge of war. There are no reports of casualties on either side so far.

Context

A few days ago, militants opened fire on a group of tourists in the Kashmir region. According to law enforcement officials, 26 people were killed and 17 were injured. In response, India banned Pakistani citizens from entering on special visas, and all military advisers of the Pakistani mission in India were declared persona non grata.

Pakistan, in turn, stopped trade with India, and also suspended visas for Indian citizens and expelled Indian diplomats.

In addition, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. Pakistan has described this step as an act of war.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been strained since 1947 over the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a number of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

India to cancel ceasefire agreement with Pakistan - media24.04.25, 19:35 • 10177 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
India
Pakistan
Brent
$66.78
Bitcoin
$93,211.70
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.57
Золото
$3,303.95
Ethereum
$1,767.23