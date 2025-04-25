Shooting on the border, terrorist attacks and termination of agreements: India and Pakistan are again on the brink of war

On Thursday, April 24, shots were fired on the border between India and Pakistan. This was reported by NDTV, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred against the background of the aggravation of relations between the two countries after the terrorist attack in Kashmir, which killed 26 people and injured 17 more. According to preliminary data, Indian border posts were fired upon by Pakistani troops.

In response, India raised fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft into the air. The US Embassy in India recommended that its citizens refrain from visiting Kashmir.

At the same time, the Times of India reports that both countries, which have nuclear weapons, are on the verge of war. There are no reports of casualties on either side so far.

Context

A few days ago, militants opened fire on a group of tourists in the Kashmir region. According to law enforcement officials, 26 people were killed and 17 were injured. In response, India banned Pakistani citizens from entering on special visas, and all military advisers of the Pakistani mission in India were declared persona non grata.

Pakistan, in turn, stopped trade with India, and also suspended visas for Indian citizens and expelled Indian diplomats.

In addition, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. Pakistan has described this step as an act of war.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been strained since 1947 over the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a number of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

India to cancel ceasefire agreement with Pakistan - media