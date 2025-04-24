$41.670.15
India to cancel ceasefire agreement with Pakistan - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1712 views

India plans to cancel the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, Gulistan News reports. This comes amid escalating tensions following the terrorist attack in Kashmir.

India to cancel ceasefire agreement with Pakistan - media

India may soon break the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. This was reported by Gulistan News, writes UNN.

Details

"India will soon terminate the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan," the laconic statement said.

Recall

The difficult relations between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated after an armed attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir on April 22. 26 people were killed, including 25 Indian citizens. Responsibility for the terrorist attack was claimed by a little-known armed group.

After the terrorist attack, India suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens. Pakistanis were ordered to leave the country within 48 hours, and advisers were declared persona non grata.

For its part, Pakistan stopped trade with India and closed its airspace to Indian airlines.

Reference

Kashmir is the subject of territorial disputes between India and Pakistan for many decades. Since 1947, when both states gained independence, there have been three Indo-Pakistani wars between them, which took tens of thousands of lives, as a result of which 60% of the territory of Kashmir was taken by India, 40% by Pakistan. There have also been several minor border conflicts.

The situation in the international arena is complicated by the fact that both countries have nuclear weapons and a new war between them could lead to terrible consequences.

The ceasefire agreement was concluded between India and Pakistan in February 2021 and entered into force on the night of February 24-25.

This step was the result of negotiations between the Directors-General of Military Operations of both countries, during which mechanisms to reduce tensions on the borders were discussed.

One of the main goals of the agreement is to ensure mutually beneficial and sustainable peace between India and Pakistan, in particular along the border line.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
India
Pakistan
