In Pakistan, more than 300 hostages were released after the train was seized
Kyiv • UNN
The Pakistani military released more than 300 train passengers seized by the BAV group. During the operation, hostages and militants were killed, and the search for the missing is ongoing.
In Pakistan, more than 300 passengers of a train seized by members of the "Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) group were released. An army representative said that 33 attackers were killed in the operation. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.
Details
According to the publication, members of the group killed 25 hostages, four of whom were soldiers. In total, there were about 440 people on the train at the time of the attack.
A security official said that some members of the group may have left the train, taking an unknown number of passengers with them. Some passengers may have been able to escape and hide in the surrounding area - they are currently being searched for by the military. It is unclear how many passengers are missing.
During the attack, the militants blew up part of the track and opened fire on the train near a mountain tunnel. Witnesses described "end-of-the-world scenes" on board the train, and one passenger shared his impressions: "We held our breath during the shooting, not knowing what would happen next."
Helicopters and hundreds of soldiers were involved in the rescue of the hostages, and by Wednesday morning more than 100 passengers had been released. The seizure lasted more than 30 hours, and the army promised that all those responsible would be brought to justice.
Reference
The BLA, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Pakistan and a number of Western countries, has long fought for greater autonomy or independence for Balochistan, accusing Islamabad of exploiting the province's mineral resources while ignoring the needs of its residents. The group has previously attacked military camps, railway stations and trains, but this is the first train hijacking.
Let us remind you
On March 11, armed militants seized a train with more than 450 passengers in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. The driver was wounded in the attack, and all passengers remain hostages.