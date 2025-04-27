Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

As a result of an explosion that occurred on Saturday in a port in southern Iran, more than a thousand kilometers south of Tehran, dozens of people were killed and hundreds injured.

UNN reports with reference to Associated Press.

Details

"At least 25 people have died," Tasnim news agency quoted Mojtaba Ghahramani, head of the judiciary in Hormozgan province, where the port is located.

Earlier, Iranian state media reported 18 deaths and 800 injuries.

According to official data, the explosion occurred on Saturday in the port of Shahid Rajaee, located near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, through which 85% of Iranian cargo and a fifth of the world's oil production pass.

A video broadcast live on Sunday showed thick black smoke. According to the Fars news agency, the explosion was so powerful that it was felt and heard for more than 50 kilometers.

Reference

Let us remind you

