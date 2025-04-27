Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
05:03 AM • 12614 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 43534 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 54801 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 40282 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 96078 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 57385 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 48148 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50262 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53469 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41704 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
3m/s
42%
758 mm
Popular news

In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased

April 26, 11:52 PM • 13903 views

The US accuses a Chinese company of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, of cooperating with the Houthis - WSJ

April 27, 01:03 AM • 14972 views

Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis

April 27, 02:01 AM • 9658 views

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

04:02 AM • 16669 views

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

08:02 AM • 11684 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 96078 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 87399 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 117072 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 167848 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 328197 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 43534 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 32665 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 69042 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 60651 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 64619 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

A devastating explosion in the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran has killed at least 25 people and injured 800 others. The explosion was so powerful that it was felt 50 kilometers away.

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

As a result of an explosion that occurred on Saturday in a port in southern Iran, more than a thousand kilometers south of Tehran, dozens of people were killed and hundreds injured.

UNN reports with reference to Associated Press.

Details

"At least 25 people have died," Tasnim news agency quoted Mojtaba Ghahramani, head of the judiciary in Hormozgan province, where the port is located.

Earlier, Iranian state media reported 18 deaths and 800 injuries.

According to official data, the explosion occurred on Saturday in the port of Shahid Rajaee, located near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, through which 85% of Iranian cargo and a fifth of the world's oil production pass.

A video broadcast live on Sunday showed thick black smoke. According to the Fars news agency, the explosion was so powerful that it was felt and heard for more than 50 kilometers.

Reference

The port is located near the large coastal city of Bandar Abbas, in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil production passes.

Let us remind you

Iran has offered the US to consider the possibility of concluding a temporary nuclear agreement. On Saturday, the parties will hold the first round of "technical negotiations" in Oman.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Tehran
United States
Iran
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,210.90
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,810.73