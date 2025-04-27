$41.690.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pope Francis' tomb opened to visitors for the first time: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

After the funeral of Pope Francis, his tomb in Santa Maria Maggiore was opened to visitors. An increase in pilgrims to the church is expected, where other pontiffs are also buried.

Pope Francis' tomb opened to visitors for the first time: details

After the funeral of Pope Francis, his tomb will be opened to the public for the first time. From Sunday morning, people are lining up to see Francis's tomb in Santa Maria Maggiore. 

UNN reports with reference to Ticinonline and Der Spiegel.

Details

After the funeral of Pope Francis, his grave was opened to visitors for the first time. The Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore opened at 7 o'clock. There were 150,000 faithful on the way from St. Peter's Cathedral, the media write.

During his lifetime, Francis indicated in his will that he should be buried in a church near the Termini railway station. Santa Maria Maggiore is one of the four so-called papal basilicas and was Francis' favorite church.

In Santa Maria Maggiore, in addition to Francis, seven other pontiffs are buried, the last of whom, Leo XIII, was buried here in 1903.

It is expected that significantly more pilgrims and visitors will come to the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore in the future.

Let us remind  

The pontiff was buried in a church near the Vatican on Saturday after a large funeral service and funeral procession through the Eternal City. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Pope Francis
Vatican City
