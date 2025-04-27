Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 15504 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 53995 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 59555 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 44520 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 102904 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 58872 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 49077 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50398 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53659 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41770 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
7.4m/s
28%
758 mm
Popular news

Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis

April 27, 02:01 AM • 13663 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced near Pokrovsk, the occupiers are pressing in 5 directions - Institute for the Study of War (maps)

April 27, 03:20 AM • 10731 views

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

April 27, 04:02 AM • 20576 views

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

08:02 AM • 19243 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

09:19 AM • 6976 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 102896 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 90848 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 120469 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 171129 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 331307 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 53982 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 34483 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 70677 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 62128 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 66053 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2128 views

Andrzej Duda commented on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Vatican, emphasizing that the most important thing is the interests of Poland. He added that a just peace that guarantees security is important for Poles.

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

Polish President Andrzej Duda, commenting on the meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in the Vatican, said that he hopes that there is a special spirit there that can inspire new solutions that will help end the war. He also stressed that for him the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles.

Duda said this in an interview with Polsat News, reports UNN.

Details

Duda commented on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Vatican in St. Peter's Basilica. 

I hope that there is a special spirit there that can inspire new solutions and ideas that will help end this war. For me, the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles.

- Duda emphasized.

Duda explained that it is in the interests of Poland and the Poles for this war to end with a just peace, "which will also give us a guarantee of peace so that we can truly develop peacefully, without fear of attack," Duda said.

Poland admits the possibility of war: the country is doubling its military budget and building a ammunition plant23.04.25, 08:02 • 5461 view

Addition

On April 26, in the Vatican, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the United States of America Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

Later, Trump wrote on his Truth Social network that Putin had no reason to launch missiles at civilian areas, cities and towns of Ukraine in the last few days, and added that he wondered whether Putin wants to stop the war.

Polish President: Ukraine will have to make some compromises during peace negotiations with Russia24.04.25, 16:12 • 6900 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Truth Social
Andrzej Duda
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
Poland
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,055.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,809.19