Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

Polish President Andrzej Duda, commenting on the meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in the Vatican, said that he hopes that there is a special spirit there that can inspire new solutions that will help end the war. He also stressed that for him the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles.

Duda said this in an interview with Polsat News, reports UNN.

Details

Duda commented on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Vatican in St. Peter's Basilica.

I hope that there is a special spirit there that can inspire new solutions and ideas that will help end this war. For me, the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles. - Duda emphasized.

Duda explained that it is in the interests of Poland and the Poles for this war to end with a just peace, "which will also give us a guarantee of peace so that we can truly develop peacefully, without fear of attack," Duda said.

Addition

On April 26, in the Vatican, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the United States of America Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

Later, Trump wrote on his Truth Social network that Putin had no reason to launch missiles at civilian areas, cities and towns of Ukraine in the last few days, and added that he wondered whether Putin wants to stop the war.

