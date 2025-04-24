Polish President: Ukraine will have to make some compromises during peace negotiations with Russia

$41.670.15
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 9666 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 22280 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 62311 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 117688 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 149390 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209332 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 104906 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 176233 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60799 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42627 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 60152 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 69070 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 29664 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 27944 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 10282 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 28133 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209332 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 120671 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 176233 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 129944 views
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 29800 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 69202 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 50818 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 57481 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 67985 views
Polish President: Ukraine will have to make some compromises during peace negotiations with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3154 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda believes that Ukraine must make certain concessions in order to achieve peace. He stressed that both sides of the conflict must reach a compromise.

Polish President: Ukraine will have to make some compromises during peace negotiations with Russia

Polish President Andrzej Duda believes that peace between Ukraine and Russia is possible only if there are mutual concessions, including from Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with Euronews, reports UNN.

Details

According to Duda, a future peace agreement will require compromises from both sides, including concessions from Ukraine. 

It has to be a compromise. I mean, de facto, this peace should, in my personal opinion, boil down to the fact that neither side can say that it won this war, because each side will have to resign in some sense

- said Duda.

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine accepted Trump's ceasefire proposal, but Russia refused24.04.25, 15:27 • 3514 views

"Ukraine will also have to resign in some sense, because that is most likely what will happen. To what extent? It is difficult for me to answer at this stage," he explained.

"The war is exhausting Russia, Vladimir Putin is playing a risky game. This war is exploiting Ukraine in a terrible way. These countries want to end the war. Each of them wants to win this war, it's natural," the president said.

Let us remind

Earlier, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that Ukraine and Russia will have to compromise while the US is working to end the ceasefire.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrzej Duda
United States Department of State
Ukraine
Poland
