Polish President: Ukraine will have to make some compromises during peace negotiations with Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Polish President Andrzej Duda believes that peace between Ukraine and Russia is possible only if there are mutual concessions, including from Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with Euronews, reports UNN.
Details
According to Duda, a future peace agreement will require compromises from both sides, including concessions from Ukraine.
It has to be a compromise. I mean, de facto, this peace should, in my personal opinion, boil down to the fact that neither side can say that it won this war, because each side will have to resign in some sense
"Ukraine will also have to resign in some sense, because that is most likely what will happen. To what extent? It is difficult for me to answer at this stage," he explained.
"The war is exhausting Russia, Vladimir Putin is playing a risky game. This war is exploiting Ukraine in a terrible way. These countries want to end the war. Each of them wants to win this war, it's natural," the president said.
Let us remind
Earlier, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that Ukraine and Russia will have to compromise while the US is working to end the ceasefire.