"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 9780 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 22400 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 62407 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 117790 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 149478 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209442 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 104933 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 176296 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60805 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42630 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine accepted Trump's ceasefire proposal, but Russia refused

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3426 views

Ukraine supported the Trump team's ceasefire initiative during meetings in Saudi Arabia. Zelenskyy stated that Russia refused to comply with these conditions.

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine accepted Trump's ceasefire proposal, but Russia refused

Ukraine agreed to the initiative on an unconditional ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump's team during meetings in Saudi Arabia. However, russia refused to comply with these conditions. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, reports UNN.

President Trump and his team in Saudi Arabia proposed an unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine accepted it unconditionally. russia - no... We are ready for mirror steps... President Trump proposed a mineral agreement. We removed everything that was outside the Constitution of Ukraine. And we immediately went to a memorandum that did not contradict our legislation, and we signed it. President Trump and the US said that if one of the parties does not agree to a complete ceasefire and other additional steps that bring the parties closer to the end of the war, there will be strong steps forward, including sanctions, etc. We take it all that way. We are doing everything that our partners have offered. We cannot do only what contradicts our legislation and the Constitution... I do not see strong pressure on russia and new sanctions packages against the aggression of the Russian Federation now.

- explained the President.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that President Zelenskyy said that the US and russia are negotiating a complete ceasefire. Zelenskyy also noted that it may be possible to put pressure on the Russian Federation to cease fire in the coming weeks or months.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Cyril Ramaphosa
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
