Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine accepted Trump's ceasefire proposal, but Russia refused

Ukraine agreed to the initiative on an unconditional ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump's team during meetings in Saudi Arabia. However, russia refused to comply with these conditions. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, reports UNN.

President Trump and his team in Saudi Arabia proposed an unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine accepted it unconditionally. russia - no... We are ready for mirror steps... President Trump proposed a mineral agreement. We removed everything that was outside the Constitution of Ukraine. And we immediately went to a memorandum that did not contradict our legislation, and we signed it. President Trump and the US said that if one of the parties does not agree to a complete ceasefire and other additional steps that bring the parties closer to the end of the war, there will be strong steps forward, including sanctions, etc. We take it all that way. We are doing everything that our partners have offered. We cannot do only what contradicts our legislation and the Constitution... I do not see strong pressure on russia and new sanctions packages against the aggression of the Russian Federation now. - explained the President.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that President Zelenskyy said that the US and russia are negotiating a complete ceasefire. Zelenskyy also noted that it may be possible to put pressure on the Russian Federation to cease fire in the coming weeks or months.