"Where did you learn to speak English?" Trump embarrassed himself in front of the Liberian president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1961 views

During a meeting at the White House, Donald Trump asked Liberian President Joseph Boakai where he learned to speak English so well. Boakai replied that he learned it in Liberia, where English is the official language.

"Where did you learn to speak English?" Trump embarrassed himself in front of the Liberian president

During a meeting with Liberian President Joseph Boakai, US President Donald Trump found himself in an awkward situation. After the African leader's speech, Trump was surprised by his good English and asked where he had learned to speak so well, UNN reports.

Details

After Liberian President Joseph Boakai concluded his brief remarks at the start of their White House meeting, Trump asked the Liberian leader: "Thank you, such good English, so beautiful, where did you learn to speak so well, where did you get your education?"

Boakai replied that he learned it in Liberia, to which Trump said: "That's very interesting. I have people at this table who can't speak nearly as well."

Addition

Liberia is a country in West Africa. The country was founded as a resettlement place for freed black Americans who were offered to return to their historical homeland. The first settlers appeared in 1822, and in 1847 the Republic of Liberia was founded.

The official language of the country is English. Also, the flag of Liberia resembles the flag of the USA.

Trump did not disclose who ordered the halt of arms supplies to Ukraine

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

