The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Poland admits the possibility of war: the country is doubling its military budget and building a ammunition plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Poland is allocating 3 billion zlotys for the construction of a plant to produce 150,000 shells per year. This is due to fears of a full-scale war and a shortage of capacity.

Poland admits the possibility of war: the country is doubling its military budget and building a ammunition plant

Poland has doubled its defense budget. The government has allocated 3 billion zlotys for the construction of a new ammunition factory. The plan is to produce 150,000 shells per year, as the country allows for the possibility of a full-scale war. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the lack of production capacity has become a critical problem for the Polish government. After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland increased its defense spending from 2.4% of gross domestic product to 4.7% in 2025, increasing it by more than double in real terms.

The Polish Armed Forces and the armed forces of our allies need a large amount of weapons, so the defense market has huge development potential. If we do not create our own defense capabilities, we will have to pay for other people's production capabilities. This applies to every country in Europe

- said Jacek Tarocinski, a researcher in the security and defense department of the state-funded think tank Center for Eastern Studies.

According to the publication, Ukraine needs artillery shells the most, in particular 155-mm - NATO standard ammunition. The European Union has pledged to supply Kyiv with two million shells in 2025.

Working to supply Ukrainian troops and build up their own stocks, European countries are investing heavily in new production facilities. Poland has set itself the goal of producing 150,000 shells per year by 2025, according to a plan dated 2023. However, to achieve this goal, gunpowder is needed, the supply of which to Europe has been limited in recent years.

Europe faces shortage of gunpowder and explosives - Bloomberg21.03.25, 16:55 • 23096 views

According to Konrad Golota, Deputy Minister of State Assets, plans to produce 150,000 shells per year have now been postponed to 2028.

Bloomberg reports that in April, the Polish government approved a bill aimed at simplifying the process of obtaining permits for the construction of military infrastructure and production facilities. If the document is adopted at all levels, it will be easier for Poland to use European Union funds for defense investments.

Also, back in November 2024, the Polish government allocated 3 billion zlotys for the construction of a new ammunition factory, which is expected to be completed by 2028.

Poland is a frontline country. We cannot rule out the possibility of a full-scale war

- said Robert Pshel, a senior fellow at the Center for Eastern Studies think tank.

The best form of defense is deterrence, he added. This means having more than just equipment and soldiers, it means being able to produce on a large scale.

Recall

Poland will be able to defend itself for a week or two in the event of a Russian invasion due to a lack of old-style ammunition. The new equipment is supplied with ammunition, but stocks are running out due to aid to Ukraine.

Andrzej Duda said that Poland should seek protection from the Russian threat through French nuclear deterrence. He continues to call for access to American nuclear weapons.

Poland introduced electronic fences on the rivers of the border with Belarus in the Podlasie Voivodeship. This was done due to an increase in attempts to illegally enter and attacks on border guards.

Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Moscow's goal is further war, not peace06.04.25, 23:34 • 13090 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

