Zhytomyr region under drone attack: houses damaged, police officers injured

The Russians attacked Zhytomyr region. Civilian infrastructure was under attack by kamikaze drones. One person was hospitalized with a diagnosis of acute stress reaction. Two employees of the National Police were injured in repeated attacks by the Russian Federation during the liquidation of the consequences.

This was announced by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko, writes UNN.

According to him, at least 15 residential buildings, industrial premises and 4 cars were damaged.

The Russians are again resorting to insidious repeated strikes during the liquidation of the consequences. This time, two employees of the National Police were injured during such a strike, they are being provided with assistance. - said Bunechko.

He noted that some of the Shaheds that attacked Zhytomyr region were shot down. Fires broke out in the open area due to falling debris, which were quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service fighters.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine indicated that the Russian Federation shelled Zhytomyr.

Tonight, as a result of Russian shelling in Zhytomyr, fires broke out at various addresses. Rescuers quickly arrived at the scene. A warehouse building and dry grass were on fire. Residential buildings, outbuildings and cars were also damaged. The fires were quickly extinguished by rescuers. the report says.

Addition

The Russians shelled one village of the Krasnopillia community of Sumy district at night. Five hits of UAVs of the strike type were recorded. Preliminary, an 85-year-old woman was injured.