Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast
Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5024 views

Salaries in Ukraine may increase by 3-4% per year due to a shortage of labor. The problem of labor shortage remains relevant, despite the involvement of new population groups.

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Salaries in Ukraine may increase in 2025-2027 due to labor shortages. The projected growth is at the level of 3-4% per year. This is reported by the NBU in the new Inflation Report, reports UNN.

Details

According to the National Bank, people who were previously less represented in the labor market are now involved: students, veterans, elderly people and people with disabilities. However, the problem of staff shortages is still relevant.

Mismatches between the supply and demand of skilled labor in the context of economic recovery will lead to a further increase in real wages by 3-4% per year in 2025-2027

- noted in the NBU.

At the same time, the increase in demand for employees, as indicated, will gradually reduce the unemployment rate. It is projected that in 2027 it will be 10%.

"However, this process will be restrained due to still significant imbalances in the labor market, including due to war-related changes in the structure of the economy, as well as uneven economic recovery across regions and industries," the document says.

The Ukrainian economy will grow by 3–4% annually - forecast of the National Bank25.04.25, 09:44 • 2000 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomy
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
