The Ukrainian economy will grow by 3–4% annually - forecast of the National Bank

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma
Exclusive
07:40 AM • 2496 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 17047 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 30725 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 70097 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 68739 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 84938 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 175717 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 185248 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269107 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111590 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 11934 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 13173 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

April 25, 01:15 AM • 17206 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 22774 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 18463 views
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 17050 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 100384 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269109 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 159576 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 212792 views
Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kharkiv

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 3190 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 28477 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 36582 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 68643 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 98421 views
Shahed-136

Euro

Kalibr (missile family)

KAB-250

Cryptocurrency

The Ukrainian economy will grow by 3–4% annually - forecast of the National Bank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

The National Bank predicts a gradual recovery of the Ukrainian economy with GDP growth of 3–4% annually in 2025-2027. This will be facilitated by increased harvests, defense orders and investments.

The Ukrainian economy will grow by 3–4% annually - forecast of the National Bank

In 2025–2027, Ukraine's economy will continue to gradually recover with an annual GDP growth of 3–4%. This is stated in the NBU's Inflation Report, writes UNN.

Details

The expected increase in harvests, reduction of electricity deficit, significant defense orders, as well as investments in reconstruction and sustainable consumption will support the economic recovery

- reports the NBU.

However, according to the document, GDP growth rates will be limited (3.1% in 2025 compared to 2.9% last year) due to labor shortages, damage to gas infrastructure and cooling of external demand amid trade confrontation in the world.

The NBU supports the draft law on crypto assets, but insists on expanding its powers 24.04.25, 13:04 • 4766 views

"In 2026-2027, the economy will grow by 3.7–3.9% per year amid increased investment in reconstruction, restoration of production and infrastructure, and sustainable consumer demand," the National Bank notes.

"As security risks decrease and conditions for the functioning of the economy normalize, private investment will increasingly grow and compensate for the gradual reduction of economic incentives from the state," the agency added.

According to the NBU, the return of labor migrants and the launch of large-scale investment programs may additionally contribute to the recovery.

VAT refund volume increased by 30% - Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko24.04.25, 20:00 • 5802 views

Let us remind you 

In the World Economic Outlook (WEO) for April, it was stated that Ukraine's GDP will grow by 2% in 2025, and by 4.5% in 2026.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Economy
Ukraine
