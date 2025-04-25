The Ukrainian economy will grow by 3–4% annually - forecast of the National Bank

In 2025–2027, Ukraine's economy will continue to gradually recover with an annual GDP growth of 3–4%. This is stated in the NBU's Inflation Report, writes UNN.

Details

The expected increase in harvests, reduction of electricity deficit, significant defense orders, as well as investments in reconstruction and sustainable consumption will support the economic recovery - reports the NBU.

However, according to the document, GDP growth rates will be limited (3.1% in 2025 compared to 2.9% last year) due to labor shortages, damage to gas infrastructure and cooling of external demand amid trade confrontation in the world.

The NBU supports the draft law on crypto assets, but insists on expanding its powers

"In 2026-2027, the economy will grow by 3.7–3.9% per year amid increased investment in reconstruction, restoration of production and infrastructure, and sustainable consumer demand," the National Bank notes.

"As security risks decrease and conditions for the functioning of the economy normalize, private investment will increasingly grow and compensate for the gradual reduction of economic incentives from the state," the agency added.

According to the NBU, the return of labor migrants and the launch of large-scale investment programs may additionally contribute to the recovery.

VAT refund volume increased by 30% - Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko

Let us remind you

In the World Economic Outlook (WEO) for April, it was stated that Ukraine's GDP will grow by 2% in 2025, and by 4.5% in 2026.