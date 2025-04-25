The Ukrainian economy will grow by 3–4% annually - forecast of the National Bank
The National Bank predicts a gradual recovery of the Ukrainian economy with GDP growth of 3–4% annually in 2025-2027. This will be facilitated by increased harvests, defense orders and investments.
In 2025–2027, Ukraine's economy will continue to gradually recover with an annual GDP growth of 3–4%. This is stated in the NBU's Inflation Report, writes UNN.
Details
The expected increase in harvests, reduction of electricity deficit, significant defense orders, as well as investments in reconstruction and sustainable consumption will support the economic recovery
However, according to the document, GDP growth rates will be limited (3.1% in 2025 compared to 2.9% last year) due to labor shortages, damage to gas infrastructure and cooling of external demand amid trade confrontation in the world.
"In 2026-2027, the economy will grow by 3.7–3.9% per year amid increased investment in reconstruction, restoration of production and infrastructure, and sustainable consumer demand," the National Bank notes.
"As security risks decrease and conditions for the functioning of the economy normalize, private investment will increasingly grow and compensate for the gradual reduction of economic incentives from the state," the agency added.
According to the NBU, the return of labor migrants and the launch of large-scale investment programs may additionally contribute to the recovery.
Let us remind you
In the World Economic Outlook (WEO) for April, it was stated that Ukraine's GDP will grow by 2% in 2025, and by 4.5% in 2026.