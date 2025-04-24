VAT refund volume increased by 30% - Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko

$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 258 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 15252 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

12:42 PM • 37723 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 55671 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 150422 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 174988 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 243809 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110402 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 194345 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62087 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 59737 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 71679 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

April 24, 12:26 PM • 35162 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 19191 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 10199 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 71867 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 243809 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 140314 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 194345 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 145345 views
Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 10318 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 19318 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 59852 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 91473 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 56612 views
VAT refund volume increased by 30% - Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3180 views

Since the beginning of the year, VAT refund volumes have increased by 30%. Thanks to the overfulfillment of the tax revenue plan, it was possible to increase the possibilities for VAT refunds.

VAT refund volume increased by 30% - Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko

In Ukraine, the volume of value-added tax refunds for payers is increasing. Thus, since the beginning of the year, the growth has been 30%. This was stated by the head of the Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, during his speech at "Industrial Evolution: Production Turns on the Economy", reports UNN correspondent.

Details

The head of the State Tax Service reminded that by changing the approach to business, which consists of abandoning unjustified pressure on business, it was possible to exceed the plan for tax revenues. And this, in turn, increased the possibilities for VAT refunds.

Thanks to the overfulfillment, thanks to the receipt of additional funds, we are increasing VAT refunds - as of today, for January, February, March, we paid 30% more than in (the corresponding period - ed.) 24, that is, we refunded VAT to businesses. All applications are considered, there are no complaints at all. Whether it is a documentary check or a desk audit - we go through this whole path and refund VAT to businesses 

- Kravchenko said.

Recall

The State Tax Service exceeded the revenue plan for the first quarter of 2025 by UAH 36 billion (+12.9% compared to the Ministry of Finance's figures). In particular, in March, revenue indicators were exceeded by UAH 14 billion. As for VAT refunds, more than UAH 28.7 billion was refunded in January-February, and UAH 13.8 billion in March.

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko shared the results of the fight against shadow markets24.03.25, 19:35 • 12325 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyFinance
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
