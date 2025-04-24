VAT refund volume increased by 30% - Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko

In Ukraine, the volume of value-added tax refunds for payers is increasing. Thus, since the beginning of the year, the growth has been 30%. This was stated by the head of the Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, during his speech at "Industrial Evolution: Production Turns on the Economy", reports UNN correspondent.

Details

The head of the State Tax Service reminded that by changing the approach to business, which consists of abandoning unjustified pressure on business, it was possible to exceed the plan for tax revenues. And this, in turn, increased the possibilities for VAT refunds.

Thanks to the overfulfillment, thanks to the receipt of additional funds, we are increasing VAT refunds - as of today, for January, February, March, we paid 30% more than in (the corresponding period - ed.) 24, that is, we refunded VAT to businesses. All applications are considered, there are no complaints at all. Whether it is a documentary check or a desk audit - we go through this whole path and refund VAT to businesses - Kravchenko said.

Recall

The State Tax Service exceeded the revenue plan for the first quarter of 2025 by UAH 36 billion (+12.9% compared to the Ministry of Finance's figures). In particular, in March, revenue indicators were exceeded by UAH 14 billion. As for VAT refunds, more than UAH 28.7 billion was refunded in January-February, and UAH 13.8 billion in March.

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko shared the results of the fight against shadow markets