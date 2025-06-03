"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it conducted a unique special operation and hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time - this time underwater, according to the SBU, "in fact, the bridge is in a state of disrepair", writes UNN.

The SBU conducted a new unique special operation and hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time - this time underwater! The operation lasted several months. SBU agents mined the supports of this illegal object. And today, without any casualties among the civilian population, at 4:44 am the first explosive device was activated! - the SBU reported.

According to the SBU, "the underwater supports of the supports are severely damaged at the bottom level - 1100 kg of explosives in TNT equivalent contributed to this." "In fact, the bridge is in a state of disrepair," the special service noted.

The head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk, personally supervised the operation and coordinated its planning.

"God loves the Trinity, and the SBU always brings what it has in mind to the end and never repeats itself. Previously, we hit the Crimean Bridge twice in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued this tradition underwater. There is no place for any illegal objects of the Russian Federation on the territory of our state. Therefore, the Crimean Bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially considering that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops. Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of occupation will receive our harsh response," said Vasyl Malyuk.

Previously

The SBU reported on the special operation "Spiderweb", as a result of which the enemy's strategic aviation with an estimated value of 7 billion US dollars was hit. The SBU indicated that 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers were hit at the main airfields of the Russian Federation.

SBU: Attack on Russian airfields on June 1 destroyed strategic aviation worth $7 billion

It was previously known that 41 aircraft were affected. Later, the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported that at least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed. On June 3, after the "Spiderweb" special operation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicated the number of destroyed Russian aircraft - 12.