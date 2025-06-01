SBU: Attack on Russian airfields on June 1 destroyed strategic aviation worth $7 billion

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the attack on Russian airfields on June 1 and estimated the cost of the affected strategic aviation of the enemy at 7 billion US dollars. This is reported by UNN referring to the SBU press center.

Details

According to the Security Service, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers were hit. At the same time, according to journalist Vitaliy Glagola, , Russians lost more than 36% of their strategic aviation.

He noted: as of the end of May, there were at the "belaya" and "olenya" airbases:

79 Tu-22M3;

17 Tu-95MS;

7 Tu-160;

others: MiG-31, Il-78M, An-12, An-26

After the strikes of the Security Service of Ukraine, more than 40 aircraft were destroyed or disabled. This is more than 36% of the entire strategic air fleet of Russia, according to open sources.

Let us remind you

The Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged the attack by Ukrainian drones, but stated that there were no casualties as a result of the strikes.

At the same time, the US initially confirmed, and then denied awareness of this operation.