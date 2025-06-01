SBU: Attack on Russian airfields on June 1 destroyed strategic aviation worth $7 billion

$41.530.00
46.800.00
uken
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 19882 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

01:29 PM • 54152 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

12:56 PM • 88370 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 49894 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 123577 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 132276 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 114002 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 106785 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 106334 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 126157 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0.7m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in Zaporizhzhia, but Russia is trying to advance and is preparing for a protracted war – ISW

June 1, 08:28 AM • 43054 views

Strategic bombers are burning in Russia: SBU is conducting a unique special operation "Web"

June 1, 11:28 AM • 21075 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

12:31 PM • 54519 views

A Russian military train heading to Crimea exploded in the Zaporizhzhia region

02:06 PM • 25266 views

The niece of the founder of the Kobzov Circus died during a performance in Thailand

03:06 PM • 36119 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 123588 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 213431 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 230531 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 237320 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 336126 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andrzej Duda

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Sumy Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

12:31 PM • 54519 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 132283 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 95076 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 127808 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 110882 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Euro

Telegram

Kalibr (missile family)

Fox News

SBU: Attack on Russian airfields on June 1 destroyed strategic aviation worth $7 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

The SBU confirmed the attack on Russian airfields, which resulted in the destruction of 34% of strategic missile carriers. In total, more than 40 aircraft were destroyed or disabled.

SBU: Attack on Russian airfields on June 1 destroyed strategic aviation worth $7 billion

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the attack on Russian airfields on June 1 and estimated the cost of the affected strategic aviation of the enemy at 7 billion US dollars. This is reported by UNN referring to the SBU press center.

Details

According to the Security Service, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers were hit. At the same time, according to journalist Vitaliy Glagola, , Russians lost more than 36% of their strategic aviation.

He noted: as of the end of May, there were at the "belaya" and "olenya" airbases:

  • 79 Tu-22M3;
    • 17 Tu-95MS;
      • 7 Tu-160;
        • others: MiG-31, Il-78M, An-12, An-26

          After the strikes of the Security Service of Ukraine, more than 40 aircraft were destroyed or disabled. This is more than 36% of the entire strategic air fleet of Russia, according to open sources.

          Let us remind you

          The Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged the attack by Ukrainian drones, but stated that there were no casualties as a result of the strikes.

          At the same time, the US initially confirmed, and then denied awareness of this operation.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyWarNews of the World
          Tu-160
          Tu-95
          Tupolev Tu-22M
          Security Service of Ukraine
          MiG-31
          United States
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9