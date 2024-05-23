Germany will not recognize Palestine for now

Berlin will not follow the example of Norway, Spain and Ireland, which have decided to recognize an independent Palestinian state, a representative of the German Foreign Ministry said. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

An independent state of Palestine remains a firm goal of German foreign policy," but the issue of recognition will only be on the agenda during the political process towards its establishment, - a representative of the German Foreign Ministry said in Berlin on Wednesday, May 22.

Details

For this reason, she said, Germany has long supported the creation and reform of Palestinian institutions.

Ultimately, only a state of their own in the sense of the concept of “two states for two peoples” will create an opportunity for both Palestinians and Israelis to live side by side in peace and security, said the German Foreign Ministry representative, emphasizing that the need for negotiations on this topic is more important now than ever before.

A few days earlier, the UN General Assembly decided by 143 votes to grant Palestinians new “rights and privileges” at the United Nations. Germany, Austria, Britain, Italy, and Ukraine abstained from voting. The United States, Israel, Hungary and the Czech Republic voted against.

Recall

America vetoed Palestine's application for full membership in the UN, blocking the recognition of Palestinian statehood.