Trump mentioned the dispute with Zelensky and insisted that the tense meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister was something else

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

02:11 PM

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

01:27 PM

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 10:24 AM

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

May 6, 09:43 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

May 6, 07:11 AM

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Trump mentioned the dispute with Zelensky and insisted that the tense meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister was something else

Kyiv • UNN

 5836 views

During a meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister, Trump mentioned the dispute with Zelensky, emphasizing the friendly nature of the negotiations with Carney. Canada responded with tariffs to the US actions.

Trump mentioned the dispute with Zelensky and insisted that the tense meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister was something else

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, mentioned his dispute with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and insisted that the tense meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister was something else. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Despite Mark Carney's awkward appearance and his attempts to insert a word during a meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office in the last few minutes, the US president insisted that the talks were "friendly".

Trump mentioned his quarrel with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place in the Oval Office this year.

"We had a little quarrel with someone else - this is a completely different situation... this is a friendly position," Trump said.

Former Canadian Justice Minister Peter MacKay said Mark Carney was given "very little airtime" during talks with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

In an interview with Sky News  Peter MacKay said there was no consolation prize at the meeting between the two leaders.

He noted that Carney "reiterated his statement that Canada will not be the 51st state", but "Trump clearly dominated the discussion."

MacKay also noted that when it came to tariffs, Trump seemed to choose a more "calm tone."

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding28.02.25, 20:08 • 114177 views

Supplement

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Donald Trump's tariff policy is an act of economic self-sabotage that is pushing the United States into recession.

On March 4, duties imposed by the United States against Canada and Mexico came into force. In response, Canada will impose 25% duties on American goods worth $155 billion.

On March 7, Trump signed an order to postpone tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada that fall under the USMCA Free Trade Agreement.

Trump said he will not abolish tariffs for Canada06.05.25, 20:29 • 5932 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Mexico
Donald Trump
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
