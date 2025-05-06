Trump mentioned the dispute with Zelensky and insisted that the tense meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister was something else

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, mentioned his dispute with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and insisted that the tense meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister was something else. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Despite Mark Carney's awkward appearance and his attempts to insert a word during a meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office in the last few minutes, the US president insisted that the talks were "friendly".

Trump mentioned his quarrel with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place in the Oval Office this year.

"We had a little quarrel with someone else - this is a completely different situation... this is a friendly position," Trump said.

Former Canadian Justice Minister Peter MacKay said Mark Carney was given "very little airtime" during talks with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

In an interview with Sky News Peter MacKay said there was no consolation prize at the meeting between the two leaders.

He noted that Carney "reiterated his statement that Canada will not be the 51st state", but "Trump clearly dominated the discussion."

MacKay also noted that when it came to tariffs, Trump seemed to choose a more "calm tone."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Donald Trump's tariff policy is an act of economic self-sabotage that is pushing the United States into recession.

On March 4, duties imposed by the United States against Canada and Mexico came into force. In response, Canada will impose 25% duties on American goods worth $155 billion.

On March 7, Trump signed an order to postpone tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada that fall under the USMCA Free Trade Agreement.

