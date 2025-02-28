Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
Kyiv • UNN
During the meeting, Trump reacted sharply to Zelenskyy's words that the United States would “feel” the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.
A tense dispute has arisen between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, UNN reports.
Everyone has problems with the war... You have the ocean, the ocean blocks you, but you will feel it,
The conversation turned to high tones.
Don't tell us how we're going to feel. We are trying to solve your problem. You don't have to impose your position on us. You have no right to dictate to us how we will feel... We will feel great, we will feel strong, we will feel powerful. You are not in a very favorable position, you are not in the right conditions, you do not have the right cards. You are disrespecting our country,
To this, the Ukrainian leader said that he did not come to the United States to play cards.
US Vice President J.D. Vance joined the argument and addressed Zelenskyy: "You can't tell us what to do... The US President is trying to save your country.
Trump also accused the US of giving Ukraine money and weapons.
The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the President of Ukraine said that Ukraine needed to be provided with security guarantees and actively involved in the negotiations.
In the end, Trump said that the United States allowed Ukraine to speak from a position of strength.
And can you speak from a position of strength without the United States... Either we do this deal or you withdraw from the deal. I understand that it will be hard, it will be difficult... When we sign the deal, you will be in a better position, but you need to express gratitude. You don't express it, it's not very nice of you,
Addendum
During his meeting with Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump saidthat he was for both Ukraine and Russia.