Politico published 29 cases where Trump did what Putin wanted

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Politico published 29 cases where Trump did what Putin wanted

Politico published 29 cases where Trump did what Putin wanted

Kyiv  •  UNN

Politico published a list of 29 instances when Donald Trump supported the interests of Russia and Putin. These include a 90-minute conversation with Putin, denial of Russian aggression, and support for the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Politico has published an article that examines how Donald Trump, having returned to the political arena, supports the interests of Russia and Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by UNN with a link to the publication.

The publication cites 29 examples of Trump acting in favor of the Kremlin, despite controversial statements and policies on Ukraine and NATO.

  • In February 2025, three years after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Trump decided to resume direct contact with Putin. He called him for 90 minutes, despite US sanctions and an international arrest warrant for Putin.
  • After the conversation, Trump thanked Putin for his time and efforts, saying he had “great respect” for the history of the two nations and their joint fight in World War II.
  • Trump said he would like to bring Russia back into the group of major economies, calling its exclusion a mistake.
  • Trump's support for the idea that Russia can keep the seized Ukrainian territories was a powerful signal to the Kremlin.
  • Trump emphasized that Russia now has “cards in hand” in peace talks over the occupied territories of Ukraine.
  • Trump agreed with the proposal that NATO should not intervene in the conflict in Ukraine. - Trump and his team insisted on refusing military aid to Ukraine.
  • Trump said that Europe should solve its problems on its own without the involvement of American troops.
  • Trump agreed to negotiate with Russia, giving it favorable terms before the talks even began.
  • Trump allowed the talks to take place without Ukraine's participation, despite Kyiv's criticism.
  • The Americans showed no interest in the participation of European countries in the peace process, to which Russia had a positive reaction.
  • Trump joined the Kremlin's narrative, claiming that it was Zelenskyy who “started” the war.
  • Trump called the Ukrainian president incompetent.
  • Trump did not express harsh criticism of Putin.
  • Trump has repeatedly stated that Putin wants peace and can be trusted, despite Russia's numerous violations of international agreements.
  • Trump urged Zelenskyy to hold elections during the war, which is in the interest of Russia, which wants to install a loyal government in Kyiv.
  • Trump has cut funding for election monitoring and cyber defense organizations.
  • Trump again referred to Zelenskyy as a “dictator,” supporting the Kremlin's narrative.
  • During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Trump considered the possibility of joint energy projects in the Arctic with Russia.
  • Trump decided to stop funding programs that support democracy in post-Soviet countries.
  • The difference of views on social issues with Putin on LGBT rights is another common feature between Trump and the Kremlin.
  • Trump has repeatedly stated that Europe must take control of migration, which played into the hands of the Kremlin.
  • US Vice President JD Vance supported a candidate who had ties to Russia after the hybrid attack.
  • The US vice president criticized Germany for fighting right-wing radicals.
  • Trump supported a party with friendly views toward Russia, and its candidate for chancellor advocated for better relations with the Kremlin.
  • Elon Musk, a friend of Trump's, also supported pro-Russian sentiment in British politics.
  • Trump opposed the use of the term “Russian aggression” in the draft G7 statement on Ukraine.
  • Trump won the election again, which the Kremlin certainly liked.
  • Trump has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of staying on for a third term, just like Putin in Russia.

Recall

Famous actor and director George Clooney has sharply criticized the Donald Trump administration, saying that the current political climate is based on ignoring facts and manipulation. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Politics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising