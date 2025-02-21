Politico has published an article that examines how Donald Trump, having returned to the political arena, supports the interests of Russia and Vladimir Putin.

The publication cites 29 examples of Trump acting in favor of the Kremlin, despite controversial statements and policies on Ukraine and NATO.

In February 2025, three years after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Trump decided to resume direct contact with Putin. He called him for 90 minutes, despite US sanctions and an international arrest warrant for Putin.

After the conversation, Trump thanked Putin for his time and efforts, saying he had “great respect” for the history of the two nations and their joint fight in World War II.

Trump said he would like to bring Russia back into the group of major economies, calling its exclusion a mistake.

Trump's support for the idea that Russia can keep the seized Ukrainian territories was a powerful signal to the Kremlin.

Trump emphasized that Russia now has “cards in hand” in peace talks over the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Trump agreed with the proposal that NATO should not intervene in the conflict in Ukraine. - Trump and his team insisted on refusing military aid to Ukraine.

Trump said that Europe should solve its problems on its own without the involvement of American troops.

Trump agreed to negotiate with Russia, giving it favorable terms before the talks even began.

Trump allowed the talks to take place without Ukraine's participation, despite Kyiv's criticism.

The Americans showed no interest in the participation of European countries in the peace process, to which Russia had a positive reaction.

Trump joined the Kremlin's narrative, claiming that it was Zelenskyy who “started” the war.

Trump called the Ukrainian president incompetent.

Trump did not express harsh criticism of Putin.

Trump has repeatedly stated that Putin wants peace and can be trusted, despite Russia's numerous violations of international agreements.

Trump urged Zelenskyy to hold elections during the war, which is in the interest of Russia, which wants to install a loyal government in Kyiv.

Trump has cut funding for election monitoring and cyber defense organizations.

Trump again referred to Zelenskyy as a “dictator,” supporting the Kremlin's narrative.

During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Trump considered the possibility of joint energy projects in the Arctic with Russia.

Trump decided to stop funding programs that support democracy in post-Soviet countries.

The difference of views on social issues with Putin on LGBT rights is another common feature between Trump and the Kremlin.

Trump has repeatedly stated that Europe must take control of migration, which played into the hands of the Kremlin.

US Vice President JD Vance supported a candidate who had ties to Russia after the hybrid attack.

The US vice president criticized Germany for fighting right-wing radicals.

Trump supported a party with friendly views toward Russia, and its candidate for chancellor advocated for better relations with the Kremlin.

Elon Musk, a friend of Trump's, also supported pro-Russian sentiment in British politics.

Trump opposed the use of the term “Russian aggression” in the draft G7 statement on Ukraine.

Trump won the election again, which the Kremlin certainly liked.

Trump has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of staying on for a third term, just like Putin in Russia.

