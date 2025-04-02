Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has announced that Elon Musk will soon be leaving his position as head of the Department of Government Performance. The reason is disappointment in his unpredictability.
U.S. President Donald Trump has informed his inner circle, including members of his cabinet, that businessman and billionaire Elon Musk will step down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the coming weeks. At the same time, the head of the White House remains satisfied with Musk's work and his initiatives, UNN writes with reference to Politico.
Details
Three anonymous insiders told the publication that the time is coming for Musk to return to his business and take on a supporting role.
Musk's impending resignation comes as some Trump administration insiders and many outside allies have become frustrated by his unpredictability and increasingly view the billionaire as a political liability. This dynamic became apparent on Tuesday when a conservative judge, who was actively supported by Musk, lost his bid for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court by 10 points.
It also reflects a stark shift in the relationship between Trump and Musk compared to a month ago, when White House officials and allies predicted that Musk would "stay here" and that Trump would find a way to go beyond the 130-day term.
One senior administration official said Musk is likely to retain an informal advisory role and continue to occasionally appear on the White House grounds. Another cautioned that anyone who thinks Musk will completely disappear from Trump's orbit is "kidding themselves."
At the public level, Trump continues to support Musk, especially in the context of the damage he suffered from attacks on Tesla cars and offices. He has also called the businessman a "patriot" and "his friend."
"Ilone, I want to thank you - I know you've been through a lot," Trump said.
Additions
Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won the seat on the Supreme Court from a conservative, despite the $25 million Elon Musk invested in the campaign. This will preserve the liberal majority on the state Supreme Court.
The election of Susan Crawford to the Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 1 dealt a blow to Donald Trump and Elon Musk.