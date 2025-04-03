The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date
Universal Studios has given the green light to a sequel to the film adaptation of the cartoon "How to Train Your Dragon 2", which is scheduled to premiere on June 11, 2027.
Universal Studios has announced the second part of the film adaptation of the cartoon "How to Train Your Dragon". This is reported by Deadline, writes UNN.
Universal Studios, even before the premiere of the film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon", which will be released on June 13, 2025, gave the "green light" to its continuation.
This was announced by director Dean DeBlois during Universal's presentation at CinemaCon. According to him, the premiere of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" is scheduled for June 11, 2027.
The original animated trilogy "How to Train Your Dragon" grossed $1.65 billion worldwide and received four Oscar nominations. DeBlois is working on game versions as a director, screenwriter and producer.
