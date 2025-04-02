Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12218 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100437 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164192 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103706 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340233 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172279 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144060 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195899 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124478 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108090 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134586 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44624 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156193 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35093 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81407 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 12218 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81633 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 100437 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156385 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19485 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21340 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35251 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44765 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134726 views
Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550835 views

In Ukraine, 2268 companies and 78 individuals have the right to use mineral resources. The legal entities are owned by representatives of 51 countries, and the "SCM", "Smart-holding" and other groups are among the shareholders of more than 10 companies.

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

2,268 companies and 78 individuals have the right to use mineral resources in Ukraine. Representatives from 51 countries are present in the ownership structure of the analyzed legal entities. More than 10 legal entities with special permits for the use of mineral resources include the corporate groups "SCM", "Smart-holding", "Zakhidnadraservis", "Istvan" and "ATB". This is stated in the YouControl study, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that YouControl specialists took as a basis the list of critical minerals from 50 mineral resources published by the US Geological Survey (USGS) in 2022.

Ukraine received a new version of the mineral agreement from the USA - Zelensky28.03.25, 20:00 • 225736 views

Special permits for the use of mineral resources and foreign owners

YouControl analysts note that in total 2,268 companies and 78 individuals have 3,482 valid special permits for the use of Ukrainian mineral resources. Most companies owning such special permits have one valid permit, but there are a number of companies where their number reaches several hundred or dozens. For example, state-owned JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannya" (213 permits), PJSC "Ukrnafta" (89). Some companies could not be identified due to the widespread name (the analyzed list does not contain EDRPOU codes).

502 enterprises associated with 255 corporate groups in the YouControl analytical system. Some companies belong to several groups at the same time, and a number of corporate groups have several companies from the analyzed list. More than 10 legal entities with special permits for the use of mineral resources include "SCM" (39), "Smart-holding" (17), "Zakhidnadraservis" (13), "Istvan" (12) and "ATB" (11).

Trump expressed disappointment with Ukraine and the rare earth minerals agreement01.04.25, 06:40 • 257532 views

"The co-owners of 351 companies out of 2109 are legal entities or individuals with a place of registration/citizenship in foreign countries. The ownership structure of these companies includes representatives from 51 countries. Among the participants/shareholders/beneficiaries of some of them may be companies or individuals from several foreign countries at the same time. The largest number of co-owners of companies that have special permits for the use of mineral resources are representatives of Cyprus (137), the Netherlands (34), Switzerland (24), Great Britain (23), Germany (21), the Czech Republic (16), the USA (14), Turkey and the Seychelles (13 each), Austria (12) and Belize (10)", the study says.

Who controls Ukrainian critical minerals: a list of companies

YouControl analysts report that according to the analysis of the list of special permits for the use of mineral resources (including the use of oil and gas bearing resources), 39 companies have special permits for the use of 16 of the 50 critical minerals in Ukraine. At the same time, some companies have special permits for the use of several critical mineral resources at once.

The analysis of data of 39 legal entities showed that 10 of them are owned by the state. 7 state-owned companies have a special permit for the use of the mineral germanium, and Demurinskyi Mining and Processing Plant LLC has the right to use ores of several critical minerals at once, including vanadium, niobium, scandium and others.

It is reported that JSC "United Mining and Chemical Company" has a special permit for the use of 5 of the 50 critical mineral resources.

The composition of 13 corporate groups includes/relates to 22 of the analyzed 39 companies. Some groups include several companies that can use critical minerals.

The key person of the "ATB" corporate group, Gennadiy Butkevich, is the beneficiary:

  • TOV "Development of Pobuzhzhia" (graphite);
    • TOV "Perzhanska Ore Company" (zinc, beryllium);
      • TOV "Titan-apatite group" (titanium);
        • TOV "CFR GROUP" (zirconium).

          It is noted that Butkevich's partner with less than 10% share in the authorized capital of the above-mentioned four companies is Vitaliy Yakymenko - a key person of the "Yakymenko Family Group". The "Yakymenko Family Group" includes 3 companies that also have special permits for the use of critical minerals:

          • TOV "Colormet Ukraine" (nickel);
            • TOV "Mine Extraction" (chromium);
              • TOV "Taurus Infinity" (tantalum).

                Ukraine will work with the US to reach a mutually acceptable text of the agreement on minerals - Sybiha01.04.25, 11:59 • 122160 views

                The right to use minerals containing titanium, vanadium, scandium and zirconium is held by 3 companies from the group of sanctioned businessman Dmytro Firtash from "Group DF":

                • TOV "Valki-Ilmenite" (titanium, vanadium, scandium, zirconium);
                  • TOV "Mezhirichenskyi Mining and Processing Plant" (titanium);
                    • TOV "Motronivskyi Mining and Processing Plant" (zirconium).

                      Three companies with a special permit for the use of germanium are part of the "SCM" corporate group.

                      • PrJSC "DTEK Pavlogradvugillya";
                        • TOV "Mine "Bilozerska";
                          • PrJSC "Mine Administration "Pokrovske" is also associated with the "Smart-Holding" group of ex-People's Deputy Vadym Novinskyi. Novinskyi is currently under sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council.

                            A member of parliament from several convocations was notified of suspicion of treason: who is it about18.01.25, 13:19 • 36956 views

                            TOV "Krasnolimanske", which is part of the "Ukrdoninvest" group, the key person of which is Vitaliy Kropachov, also has a special permit for the use of germanium.

                            Analysts also report that a special permit for the use of titanium and zirconium ores is held by TOV VKF "Velta", which is part of the corporate group of the same name "Velta", the key person of which is Andriy Brodskyi. In March 2025, TOV "Velta Minerals" (until March 2025 - TOV "Dekart Minerals") became part of the group. This company also has a special permit for the use of titanium ores.

                            The only legal entity that has a permit for the use of lithium ores is TOV "Ukrlithiumvydobuvannya". The beneficiary of the company is Serhiy Tabalov - a key person of the "Tabalov Family Group".

                            In addition to the above-mentioned legal entities from the "ONUR" and "ATB" groups, PrJSC "Zavallivskyi Graphite Combine" received a special permit for the use of graphite minerals. The owner of almost 79% of the company's shares is TOV "Grafitinvest", 70% of the authorized capital of which belongs to the Australian company Volt Resources Ltd.

                            Three companies have a special permit for the use of manganese ores: TOV "Neotekhinvest", JSC "Manganese Mining and Processing Plant" and JSC "Pokrovskyi Mining and Processing Plant".

                            There is no NATO issue in the agreement on minerals, and there never was - Zelenskyy01.04.25, 21:33 • 13408 views

                            Anna Murashko

                            Anna Murashko

                            EconomyPublications
                            DTEK
                            NATO
                            Donald Trump
                            Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                            United States
                            Ukraine
