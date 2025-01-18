A member of parliament from several convocations was notified of suspicion of treason: who is it about

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102870 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103126 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111127 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113672 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135811 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104626 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138382 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103865 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113506 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117036 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123199 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 82491 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118375 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 56453 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60664 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102876 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135813 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138383 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169437 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159025 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38957 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60689 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118379 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123202 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141305 views
Actual
A member of parliament from several convocations was notified of suspicion of treason: who is it about

A member of parliament from several convocations was notified of suspicion of treason: who is it about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36303 views

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has notified the former "curator" of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Ukraine, who is currently in hiding abroad, of suspicion. He is accused of treason and inciting religious hatred.

The State Bureau of Investigation informed on Saturday that it had notified of suspicion the "curator" of the ROC in Ukraine, a people's deputy of several convocations from the "Opposition Bloc". According to the information obtained by UNN from its own sources, this is about Vadym Novynskyi.

DBR employees, in cooperation with the SBU, notified of suspicion the "curator" of the ROC in Ukraine, a people's deputy of several convocations from the banned pro-Russian party "Opposition Bloc". He is suspected of treason and inciting religious enmity and hatred

- reported the DBR.

According to the investigation, "from the very beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, since 2014, he has been promoting Russian narratives through interviews in the media, public speeches, as well as in posts on his own website and social networks". "The deputy tried to form anti-government and pro-Russian sentiments in Ukrainian society, justify Russian aggression, etc.", - the bureau's message says.

"The pro-Russian deputy, following the instructions of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill (Gundyaev) of the ROC, has maintained close communication with him for a long time and was in his hierarchical subordination, that is, he was a so-called "curator" from the ROC and actually a representative of a religious organization of a foreign state in Ukraine", - the DBR noted.

At the same time, it is reported that "the people's deputy, acting in support of the foreign policy of the aggressor country, systematically made public speeches with signs of religious intolerance and enmity".

"After the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian army into Ukraine, he resigned and is currently hiding abroad. However, he continues to exert informational influence aimed at harming the sovereignty of Ukraine, its state and information security, achieving the military-political goals of the Russian leadership in relation to the state of Ukraine and providing Russia with assistance in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine in the information sphere", - the DBR pointed out.

Comprehensive forensic psychological and linguistic examinations ordered by the investigator, as reported, "confirmed the facts of the criminal activity of the people's deputy in the interests of the Russian Federation".

"He has been notified in absentia of suspicion of treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation and religious beliefs, committed by an official (Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)", - the DBR reported.

The maximum punishment for committing such actions is imprisonment for a term of up to fifteen years with or without confiscation of property.

The notification of suspicion to the people's deputy was also reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU.

20.04.23, 13:19 • 427407 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising